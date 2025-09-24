Agricultural experts say improper pesticides use compromises food safety

Participants at an exhibition stand during the 7th CAC Africa Summit at Sarit Centre, in Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

As climate change accelerates, shifting weather patterns, rising temperatures and increased humidity are creating favourable conditions for more aggressive pests and plant diseases.

In response, farmers may be compelled to use more pesticides, which raises serious concerns about food safety.

Philis Njane, Agricultural Research and Innovation Secretary at the State Department for Agriculture, warns that while pesticides are essential for crop protection, their use must be carefully regulated to avoid contaminating food.

“Food safety is non-negotiable. It’s not just about producing enough food, it must be safe for consumption,” she says, emphasizing the need to protect environment.

She warns that increased use of pesticides under changing climatic conditions also leads to a greater risk of resistance, requiring even stronger and more targeted chemicals.

Njane was speaking during the 7th CAC Africa Summit in Nairobi, organised by the CCPIT Sub-Council of Chemical Industry (CCPIT CHEM), in collaboration with Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) and aak-GROW.

Pesticide residues on fruits, vegetables and grains can exceed permissible limits if not properly managed, posing health risks to consumers.

To ensure safety, Njane advocates for a balanced approach that includes organic and agroecological methods to reduce overreliance on chemicals, along with sustainable soil health practices.

Joel Mutai, Regulatory Manager at aak-GROW, raises concern over the growing circulation of unregistered or illegal pesticide products, introduced by actors operating outside formal regulatory frameworks, often through hidden or unauthorised channels.

“Farmers sometimes turn to unsafe products out of desperation or due to market gaps, but they pose significant risks to food safety and public health. These illegal products are not only a regulatory issue, they pose a direct threat to consumer health,” Mutai explains.

He cites a recent incident in Mwea where a farmer openly admitted to using illegal pesticides to control apple snails, highlighting the widespread use of unregulated chemicals that can compromise food safety.

Mutai notes that some legal pesticide products have even been deregistered due to misuse, emphasizing the urgent need for farmer education and improved regulatory enforcement.

He says PCPB is investing in safer alternatives like bio-pesticides and bio-fertilizers.

“We're working to ensure that safe, regulated and effective products are accessible to farmers. Proper stewardship and training are essential to prevent misuse and protect the food supply,” he says.

Mutai reveals that they support and collaborate with innovators who are developing low-risk technologies.

Jalen Fan, Deputy Director of Division 1 at the CCPIT Sub-Council of Chemical Industry, emphasizes China's active role in supporting African countries to improve agricultural productivity and resilience through training, demonstration centres and infrastructure development.

He highlights the ‘Sustainable Management of Fall Army Worm’ project implemented in Ghana and Kenya, offering Chinese expertise to address emerging pest threats intensified by climate change.

“Agrochemicals, biopesticides, and biocontrol are essential tools in modern agriculture. China is committed to providing Africa with low-toxicity, efficient, and environmentally friendly crop protection solutions that also ensure food safety,” Fan says.

During the two-day summit, companies from China, India, and Indonesia showcased a range of regulated pesticide products, including innovative biopesticides and advanced formulations designed to minimize residue risks while maintaining effectiveness against increasingly resistant pests.

Fan is optimistic that through platforms like the 7th CAC Africa Summit, China can help African countries adopt high-quality, safe agrochemical technologies that support both food security and sustainable agriculture in a changing climate.

PCPB Head of Registration Barasa Wanyonyi, says they are actively reviewing outdated chemical registrations and phasing out highly hazardous products.

“Our goal is to ensure only safe and scientifically evaluated pesticides are allowed in the market, especially given the current food safety risks amplified by climate change,” he says.

Wanyonyi also points to progress in combating counterfeit pesticides, which once made up about 18 per cent of the market. Due to joint enforcement efforts, this figure has dropped to just 2 per cent. However, he warns that illegal imports from neighbouring countries remain a concern.

“Food safety starts with proper pesticide regulation and enforcement. We are committed to science-based decisions that safeguard both public health and the environment,” he explains.

Responding to the recent ban of more than 200 pesticides by Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe, the PCPB Head of Registration explains, “We are undertaking a comprehensive review of active ingredients, many of which were registered decades ago, before rigorous risk assessments became standard. Our goal is to ensure that all products in use today meet current safety, health, and environmental standards.”

To strengthen pesticide safety enforcement, Wanyonyi reveals PCPB has deployed officers at key border posts to intercept unregistered or illegal agrochemical products.

He says more than 12 arrests have been made this year alone, with assistance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Mombasa, Eldoret and Nyeri. And, most of those apprehended were traders smuggling unregistered pesticides into the country through unofficial border points.

Egerton University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kibwage, emphasizes the importance of thorough testing when introducing a new chemical into a new environment.

“It is essential to ensure that the chemical will be beneficial and suitable for the intended environment,” he states.

Prof Kibwage says this process requires training users on proper application methods and teaching them what outcomes or changes to observe when the chemical is correctly used.

Egerton University is well-positioned to support such initiatives. “We have the necessary facilities and land that can be used for real-life testing of these chemicals,” he explains.

In addition, the university offers a wealth of expertise. It has postgraduate students specialising in agriculture, along with experts in horticulture, soil science, and related fields. All these resources are available to support ‘fit-for-purpose’ testing and evaluation.