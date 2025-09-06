Kwale, Lamu ginneries spark cotton comeback in Coast region

PAVI Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society chairman Jackson Nduya chats with Thika Cotton Mills Development Manager Hesmond Olweny as farmers look on. [Chebet Biriri, Standard]

A new dawn awaits cotton farmers in the Coast region as two state-of-the-art ginneries in Kwale and Lamu promise to revive the cash crop and unlock fresh economic opportunities.

‎This will see a bounce back of cotton farming in the coastal counties of Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, and Taita Taveta after years of decline.

‎PAVI Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society chairman Jackson Nduya said for decades, farmers incurred heavy costs transporting raw cotton to far-flung ginneries in Makueni, Kitui, and Meru, leaving many disillusioned and abandoning the crop.

He said cottonseed by-products will be used for animal feed and bio-diesel, boosting agribusiness opportunities in the region.

With reduced transport costs, access to inputs, and guaranteed markets, Mr Nduya said optimism is high that acreage under cotton in the Coast will expand significantly.

“We now have hope that our sweat will pay off,” said Nduya who urged the government to fast track the completion of the Kwale ginnery.

“Previously, we spent too much on transport. Now we’ll deliver cotton right here at home, and that will encourage more farmers to return to cotton,” he said.

‎The chairman said the Kwale ginnery will also produce by-products like cottonseed oil, biodiesel, and animal feed, creating extra value for farmers.

“Many new farmers have embraced cotton since the ginnery project was launched. With government support and TCM’s incentives, the Coast will soon become a strong cotton-growing hub,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Raymond Charo Chairman Magarini Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society in Kilifi who said the new facilities are being hailed as a lifeline that will cut transport costs, expand value addition, and restore cotton as a pillar of rural livelihoods.

‎The Kwale ginnery, which is awaiting final installation of modern machines, is part of a broader government plan to revive the sector under the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative.

Thika Cloth Mills Development Manager Hesmond Olweny said their investment in Lamu is expected to anchor the textile value chain by ensuring a steady supply of lint to the apparel industry.

‎Olweny said TCM has been supplying farmers with seeds, pesticides, and technical support in partnership with the government. He said TCM — which previously imported cotton from neighboring countries, is now focused on sourcing locally to strengthen and boost the cotton farmers adding that they have risen cotton prices from Sh52 to Sh72 per kilo.

This he said was triggered by a presidential directive few months ago.

“Cotton farmers are bouncing back with renewed energy following the increase in farm-gate prices from Sh52 to Sh72 per kilo, a directive by the President. Even though global cotton prices are lower, we remain committed to this price because we believe in the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative that is creating jobs and food security,” Olweny said.

‎With Kwale and Lamu leading the way, Olweny said coastal farmers are on the brink of a new cotton boom — one that could finally cement Kenya’s textile industry as a global player.

‎In his remarks, Magarini Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society chairperson Raymond Charo welcomed the new ginneries but urged timely distribution of certified seeds.

“More farmers are coming on board, but without seeds at the right time, momentum will be lost,” he said.

‎Individual farmers also see the revival as a turning point.

Riziki Kariza of Kilifi called cotton a ‘sleeping giant’ that is finally waking up.

“With guaranteed markets and better prices, our children will now see cotton as a crop worth investing in again,” she said.

“This is just the beginning of a cotton revolution in the Coast,” said Asthma, a farmer from Kwale adding, “We can now farm cotton with confidence, knowing that it will put food on our tables.”