How crab farming is turning the tide for Kilifi fisherfolk

The Dabaso Creek Conservation Group, founded in 2000.[Levis Musumba/Standard]

In the quiet village of Dabaso, tucked in Kilifi North sub-county along the shimmering Mida Creek, a community of once-struggling fisherfolk is rewriting its story.

For decades, fishing was the lifeblood of Dabaso. Men and women depended on the ocean for their survival, but dwindling stocks and environmental degradation pushed many into poverty.