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MSV “My Dream,” a luxury yacht donated by the South Korean Government to train deck and marine engineering students. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

Starting in March 2027, deck and marine Engineering students in Kenya’s maritime training sector will have an opportunity for a hands-on, at-sea experience through MSV “My Dream,” a luxury yacht donated by the South Korean Government.

Through an initiative launched by Marine Chief Engineer Titus Kilonzi, the said yacht will train Kenyan cadets in navigation, seamanship, marine machinery, and safety procedures.

Eng Kilonzi, a former Senior Deputy Director for Maritime Education and Training at Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) said the vessel will close the critical gap in Kenya's maritime curriculum with Deck and Marine Engineering programmes getting the much-needed vessel for hands-on training at sea.

Kilonzi received the vessel on September 17, 2025, from Daewon Machinery Company Limited CEO Tae Jong Park under the facilitation of Captain Ki Hwan Kim.

He said that during his tenure he became increasingly concerned of the need to bridge the gap between classroom instruction, simulator-based learning and actual experiential training at sea.

“I strongly believed that our maritime students, particularly those undertaking Deck and Marine Engineering programmes, deserved more than theoretical instruction and sophisticated simulators. They needed an actual training vessel where they can experience the practical realities of life and work at sea, understand shipboard operations, familiarise themselves with marine machinery, navigation, seamanship, safety procedures and the general responsibilities of seafarers,” said Kilonzi. Bandari Maritime Academy CEO Lewa Katana, Daewon Machinery Company Limited CEO Tae Jong Park and former BMA Deputy Director Titus Kilonzi after signing an MoU to transfer MSV "My Dream" yacht for maritime training. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

Kilonzi said that through mobilised international goodwill and partnerships, he secured a suitable training vessel for BMA that would complement the Academy's existing simulation facilities and provide practical training for Kenya’s next generation of seafarers.

He said that journey to secure the vessel began with pitching his vision to a South Korean colleague, Senior Captain Kim Khwan, who subsequently introduced him to Engineer Park, a Korean maritime philanthropist who voluntarily agreed to donate a luxury sailing yacht to support BMA's educational mission.

“The donation prompted an official inspection trip to Busan, South Korea, where I was joined by then BMA Chief Executive Officer Eric Katana. We both expressed satisfaction with the vessel's suitability for training Kenyan cadets in navigation, seamanship, marine machinery, and safety procedures,” said Eng. Kilonzi.

The Engineer said that despite the BMA Board declining to renew his contract, he is proud that his initiative will give local cadets their first taste of real-world sea training when it finally arrives soon from South Korea.

He was optimistic that the vessel will stand as more than just a training vessel and leave a lasting testament to what patriotism, persistence, and a friendship across the oceans can achieve for generations of aspiring Kenyan seafarers.

"Institutions may change their leadership. Contracts may expire. Positions may come and go. But a genuine commitment to national development should never expire. Hope that MSV “My Dream” will ultimately serve generations of aspiring Kenyan seafarers," said Eng. Kilonzi.

However, Kilonzi said that after his departure, it was disappointing that an initiative which had the potential to advance the Academy's practical training capacity and strengthen Kenya's maritime human-resource development was left without the continuity and institutional support it deserved.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the yacht will be delivered by sailing with auxiliary engine support by four Kenyan crew members accompanied by South Korean donor.

The letter indicates that the departure from South Korea is tentatively scheduled between November 15 and 30, 2026 and will dock at the Kenyans Coast on March 2027.

The vessel will voyage through Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Sir Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles and eventually Kenya.

The letter sought to secure a diplomatic clearance to make port call into Kenya through the seven countries of voyage.