Mombasa port cargo outperforms forecasts amid lingering congestion

Cranes offloading containers from MV Jolly Giada LOA at the Port of Mombasa on March 6, 2024. [File, Standard]

Cargo volumes through the port of Mombasa hit a new high in 2025 as the facility grapples with a congestion crisis that is expected to persist until end of February.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) says cargo volumes through the port hit a high record 45.45 million metric tonnes in 2025, up from 40.99 million tonnes processed at the facility in 2024.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto attributed this upward trend to a significant growth in regional trade, which calls for port capacity expansion to meet the trade demands.

Speaking during the release of port performance report 2025, Captain Ruto also credited the performance to government support, staff commitment and inter-agency collaboration.

“This growth represents a substantial increase of 4.46 million tonnes, equivalent to a 10.9 per cent increase. This marks a significant growth in regional trade which calls for capacity expansion to meet the trade demands,” he stated.

Ruto said that the total cargo received last year had been projected to be received in 2029 under the 2022 projection.

And as a result of increased cargo, the facility also witnessed congestion.

The MD observed that regional geopolitical developments, such as the elections in Tanzania and Uganda, interfered with cargo transfers and were among the causes of the congestion.

According to the report, vessel calls at the port of Mombasa in the year under review increased from 1955 compared to the 1873 that docked at the port in 2024, representing a 4.4 per cent increase.

“This underlines the high confidence that shipping lines have placed in the port owing to the port’s striving,” he said.

Ruto stated that significant growth was also recorded in the total container traffic during the period, with the port handling 2.11 million Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), against two million TEUs in 2024, representing a growth rate of 5.5 per cent.

Also, import cargo volumes scaled up to a total of 36 million metric tonnes in 2025 compared to 30 million metric tonnes in 2024, an equivalent of 20.1 per cent growth.

Exports also picked up to a modest 5.03 million tonnes, jumping up from 4.96 million tonnes handled in 2024, representing an increase of 64,000 metric tonnes or 1.3 per cent.

“Market share strengthened notably in the domestic segment, expanding from 53.1 per cent to 55.4 per cent. Corresponding cargo volumes also increased to 3.50 million tonnes. This indicates sustained economic activity and a renewed trade demand ecosystem supported by improved logistics and streamlined cargo clearance processes,” he explained.

Transit cargo continued to post steady growth with an impressive performance with 19.5 per cent increase, from 13.29 million tonnes recorded in 2024 to 15.88 million tonnes in 2025.

“All major transit markets delivered significant improvement during the period under review, with Uganda growing at 25.2 per cent, the Democratic Republic of Congo by an impressive 16.5 per cent, Rwanda by 22.8 per cent and Tanzania by 11 per cent. This reaffirms Mombasa’s position as the most reliable and most preferred trade corridor,” Ruto said.

Transshipment traffic closed the year attaining 385,656 TEUs, down from 496,034 TEUs recorded in 2024, a decline of 22.3 per cent.

“This development reflects global shipping trends, including geopolitics and global shipping line rotations, among others, adding to competitive developments in the region,” Ruto stated.

Lamu Port, Kisumu Port, and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in Nairobi and Naivasha equally registered strong performance, reflecting an overall growth trajectory across our port facilities.

Lamu port registered a total cargo throughput of 799,161 metric tonnes last year against the paltry 74,380 metric tonnes recorded in the previous year, mainly driven by containerised cargo.

Similarly, 55,687 total container traffic was realised during the period.

“With more shipping lines introducing regular services at Lamu, this is a promise for more cargo volumes through the port in the subsequent years,” he said.

Last year, Kisumu port recorded 496,516 metric tonnes compared to 295,516 metric tonnes in 2024, marking a 55 per cent growth.

“Since its revamping, Kisumu has also sustained impressive growth, pointing to the immense potential of lake ports in our region,” he said.

Ruto said KPA and the Kenya Revenue Authority are working in a joint committee to streamline operations at the port.

Also, expansion works at the point were ongoing. Berth 19B is already under rehabilitation, at 30 per cent progress, while plans are underway to construct berths 23 and 24, whose completion will increase Mombasa port’s capacity by 1.4 million TEUs.

According to the ports chief, construction progress of berth 19B is at 30 per cent.

He explained that construction of Dongo Kundu berth one was 15 per cent complete and will serve the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zones.

KPA has also embarked on a plan to deepen and improve berths one to 10 and berths 11 to 14 at the Mombasa port to accommodate larger ships.

Ruto said the upgrade of the Terminal Operating System was currently at 40 per cent completion and smart gate automation of gates 23 and 24 (pilot) had attained a 60 per cent completion rate.

“The equipment modernisation and acquisition programme which is at an advanced stage of its implementation,” he said.

Ruto noted that the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Rwandan government through the Ministry of Infrastructure marked the operationalisation of KPA’s Kigali liaison office, which will enhance service delivery to transit market customers.