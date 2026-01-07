×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Container freight stations lose battle over KPA's revised 2025 tariff book

By Joackim Bwana | Jan. 7, 2026

The High Court in Mombasa has declined to quash the Kenyan Ports Authority (KPA) Revised Tariff Book 2025 that gives preferential tariff treatment to Inland Container Depots (ICDs) while excluding Container Freight Stations (CFSs). 

The CFS Association of Kenya said clause 15.5 of the revised tariff book 2025 and the shore handling charges applicable to CFS cargo give undue advantage in favour of the government-owned ICDs over the privately owned CFSs, yet the two are basically in the same business, where they act as “extensions” of the port.

According to the Association Chief Executive Daniel Nzeki, the tariffs published in July 2025 give preferential treatment to ICDs over CFSs in storage and handling charges.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In a petition before Justice Jairus Ngaah, Nzeki applied to have the decision contained in clause 15.5 quashed to eliminate the preferential tariff treatment to ICDs while excluding CFSs.

However, Justice Ngaah declined to stop KPA from implementing, enforcing, or giving effect to the impugned provisions of the Tariff Book 2025.

Justice Ngaah said there was public participation and a presentation by the Association on the Tariff Book 2025.

“The fact that the tariff book 2025 was not amended in the manner recommended by the applicant does not, ipso facto, render the exercise inconsequential. In the final analysis, I find no merit in any of the grounds of judicial review upon which the applicant’s application is predicated. The application is hereby dismissed with costs,” said Justice Ngaah.

In the suit, Nzeki sought to compel KPA to undertake meaningful stakeholder consultation, impact assessment, and cost-benefit analysis before introducing or revising tariffs.

The lobby also wanted KPA to establish non-discriminatory tariff structures that ensure equal treatment of CFSs and ICDs as recognised customs areas under law. Nzeki also sought to have KPA align tariff structures with regional benchmarks to safeguard the Port of Mombasa’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub. He asked the court to declare that the impugned tariff provisions are unconstitutional, unlawful, discriminatory, and procedurally unfair for failure to comply with Articles 10, 27, 47, and 232 of the Constitution and the Fair Administrative Action Act.

Further, Nzeki accused KPA of imposing “shore-handling charges” on CFS-bound cargo and asked the court to quash the revised stevedoring and wharfage rates.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KPA Tariff Book Tariff Book 2025 Mombasa Port Cargo
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
Why general elections leave our country polarised and fragile
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
2027 election technology must be beyond reproach
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved