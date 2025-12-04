MKU inks training deal with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy

Entrance view of the new Mount Kenya University Malindi Maritime Academy.[FILE,Standard]

Training of seafarers in Kenya and the region has received a major boost following the signing of an agreement between Mount Kenya University (MKU) and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA).

The two institutions last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-design and deliver courses on maritime studies, artificial intelligence in maritime applications and marine safety and sustainability.

According to the agreement, the courses will be hosted at ADMA or virtually, with MKU gradually building local capacity.

The two institutions will also collaborate in joint research and innovation initiatives aligned with Sustainable Goal number 9 (SDG9), student and faculty engagement through MKU students interning at ADMA and faculty exchange programmes and guest lectures.

The MOU was signed by MKU Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi and President of ADMA Dr Yasser Al Wahedi.

Prof Simon Gicharu, founder and chairman of MKU, witnessed the signing and noted that it marked a significant step in strengthening world-class maritime education in Kenya, empowering seafarers to work in the global maritime industry.

“This agreement is aimed at addressing the challenges that the local industry faces in terms of training. We are partnering with ADMA, which is a major force in maritime training globally. The partnership will help nurture local maritime talent and enable them to take advantage of opportunities in the global industry,” he said.

The partnership signifies MKU’s growing participation in the maritime sector. The university, in October last year, launched the Malindi Maritime Academy, which was a major boost for the local maritime industry and is expected to lift the country’s capacity to train seafarers, which has in the past suffered due to limited training facilities.

Among the facilities at the institution are a simulator, which is the first civilian training institution in East Africa to have such a facility.

Among the courses offered at the institution are Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).

Kenyan seafarers seeking advanced STCW certification have, in the past, had to travel abroad to countries with well-established maritime academies. This requirement presented significant challenges, including high travel costs, extended periods away from home, and the logistical hurdles of obtaining international visas and accommodation.

“The courses that will be offered will ensure both professionals as well as entry-level trainees meet the highest standards of safety, competence, and professionalism.

MKU will provide training that meets international maritime standards, opening doors for our students to pursue successful careers in the maritime industry worldwide,” he said.