Ex-PS Nancy Karigithu named trustee at London-based IMPA Foundation

Then PS for Shipping and Maritime Ambassador Nancy Karigithu during a Blue Economy sensitisation by the Public Service Commission at Pride Inn Hotel, Mombasa, on May 6, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Former Principal Secretary for Shipping and Maritime Ambassador Nancy Karigithu has been named as a board of trustee on the International Maritime Pilots Association (IMPA) Foundation.

IMPA Foundation is a global charitable initiative focused on investing in the industry’s most critical asset – its people.

IMPA, which has its headquarters in London, stated that the foundation will operate globally, breaking down barriers and opening pathways for young people pursuing maritime careers.

“Alongside financial support for maritime education, it will provide mentoring and practical guidance, equipping the new generation with the skills to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry,” IMPA said in the statement.

Shipping carries around 90 per cent of global trade, yet the industry faces both a growing shortage of maritime labour and a widening skills gap.

The Maritime Just Transition Taskforce estimates that more than 800,000 seafarers will require upskilling by 2030 to meet the demands of decarbonisation and digitalisation.

“The IMPA Foundation will support the maritime community by funding education and attracting a new generation of diverse, talented professionals into the industry. Its mission is to help build a resilient workforce that not only meets the evolving technical demands but also upholds the highest standards of safety, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence,” IMPA said.

Other than Karigithu, the other experienced members of the Board of Trustees include Captain Simon Pelletier who is the Board Chairperson and Guy Platten, former Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Karigithu has previously served as Director General of the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), PS and is currently the special envoy on maritime affairs and the blue economy, Office of the President.

The IMPA Foundation represents a long-term investment in maritime talent. Driven by social responsibility, it commits to delivering meaningful value across the industry and welcomes collaboration from all stakeholders.