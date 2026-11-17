Audio By Vocalize

Seyi Ebenezer, Payaza Founder and Chief Executive Officer, whose company is seeking to expand its presence in Kenya’s digital payments market. [File,Standard]

Kenya’s digital payments industry is evolving as new providers enter the market, regulators review existing rules and businesses seek faster, cheaper ways to move money.

The industry has grown beyond mobile money transfers to include online shopping, merchant payments, digital banking and cross-border transactions, bringing banks, mobile network operators, fintech companies and technology providers into an expanding financial ecosystem.

As more businesses sell goods and services online and across national borders, demand is shifting towards payment systems that can connect different platforms, accept multiple payment methods and transfer funds between markets.

The scale of this activity is reflected in Safaricom's financial results for the year ended March 2026, which show that M-PESA processed 46.41 billion transactions valued at Sh41.68 trillion.

Business payments accounted for 15.21 billion transactions worth Sh21.57 trillion.

The figures illustrate how deeply digital payments have become embedded in commercial activity, particularly in retail, e-commerce and business-to-business transactions.

However, the expansion of payment platforms has also exposed challenges around interoperability, transaction costs and the movement of money between different financial systems.

Businesses operating across several countries may have to navigate different payment providers, currencies, settlement arrangements and regulatory requirements.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the National Treasury are seeking to address some of these challenges through the proposed National Payment System Policy and National Payment System Bill, 2026.

The proposals seek to modernise the regulatory framework, promote interoperability and competition, protect consumers and strengthen the security of payment systems.

Interoperability allows different payment platforms and financial institutions to communicate and process transactions across their networks.

Its expansion could make it easier for customers and businesses to move money without being restricted to a single provider.

The changes come as more fintech companies seek authorisation to operate in Kenya. One of the latest entrants is Nigerian-founded Payaza, which received approval from the CBK on November 5, 2026, to provide payment gateway services.

Founded by Seyi Ebenezer, who serves as its Group Chief Executive Officer, Payaza operates across several African and international markets.

The company says its operations span 31 countries, with African markets including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

Its entry reflects a wider industry shift towards payment infrastructure that allows merchants to accept different forms of payment while reaching customers beyond their domestic markets.

For businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the challenge is no longer simply accepting electronic payments.

They also need reliable systems to collect money, reconcile transactions and receive settlements without unnecessary delays.

Payment gateways help address this need by connecting merchants to card networks, banks and mobile money platforms, allowing customers to pay through different channels while businesses manage transactions through integrated systems.

Cross-border payments present another opportunity for the industry. African businesses seeking customers in neighbouring countries and international markets need payment infrastructure that can handle different currencies, connect financial institutions and simplify collections across jurisdictions.

Fragmented payment systems and high transaction costs can make such operations difficult, particularly for smaller businesses that lack the resources to maintain relationships with multiple payment providers.

Companies such as Payaza are positioning their services around this gap, combining merchant payment processing, e-commerce tools and cross-border collection solutions to support businesses operating in different markets.

“Our promise to Kenyan and Zambian businesses is simple: accept payments easily, get settled fast, and sell to the rest of Africa and the world without borders getting in the way,” said Ebenezer.

The statement reflects the growing emphasis on payment systems that do more than process domestic transactions, particularly as businesses seek access to customers and markets beyond their home countries.

The East African Community has also identified fragmented payment infrastructure, high transaction costs and settlement delays as barriers to regional trade.

Its Cross-Border Payment System Masterplan seeks to improve connections between national payment systems and support more efficient regional transactions.

As the industry expands, regulators face the task of balancing innovation with safeguards against fraud, cybercrime and misuse of customer information.

Payment providers must maintain reliable systems and protect transactions while meeting licensing and operational requirements.

The proposed National Payment System reforms seek to strengthen these safeguards while creating room for new technologies and business models.