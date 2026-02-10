×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya, Italy hand 130 African startups keys to AI revolution

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Philip Thigo, speaks at the Nairobi AI Forum where 120 African innovators secured compute access. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya and Italy have granted computer access to 130 African innovators, positioning Nairobi at the centre of the continent's artificial intelligence revolution.

The Nairobi AI Forum 2026, organised with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened over 500 participants on February 9-10 and comes ahead of the Italy-Africa Summit in Ethiopia and the AI Impact Summit in India.

"While the industrial era was shaped by energy and manufacturing, and the digital era by connectivity and software, the Intelligence Economy will be defined by compute infrastructure, sovereign talent and shared innovation," said Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya's Special Envoy on Technology.

Italy's Minister of University and Research, Senator Anna Maria Bernini, reinforced this vision, noting that "strengthening skills, training and research is the strategic choice to support innovation, technological sovereignty and inclusive progress in Africa."

Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco revealed that 1.5 million graphics processing unit hours have already been distributed through Cineca, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.

The forum spotlighted the AI Hub for Sustainable Development, launched through a partnership between UNDP and the Italian G7 presidency.

The hub's Compute Accelerator Programme selected 120 ventures from over 300 applications across the continent, providing them with compute resources and acceleration support from November 2025 to April 2026.

The Africa Green Compute Coalition was also unveiled, working with partners including Alliance4AI, Axum, Kytabu and Cineca to expand access to sustainable AI compute infrastructure across the continent.

A space-enabled AI collaboration linking Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture, NASA Harvest, Microsoft and the Italian Space Agency will harness geospatial data to strengthen food security and climate resilience.

The forum also addressed cybersecurity readiness, with Cyber 4.0 and Cisco launching an open call to equip African AI startups with secure-by-design principles.

Jean-Luc Stalon, UNDP's Resident Representative, noted the initiative focuses on "re-imagining and delivering concrete private-sector-driven AI partnerships to improve lives in communities."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi AI Forum 2026 Kenya Artificial Intelligence UNDP AI Initiative African AI Innovators
.

Latest Stories

Canada: Female shooter dead after killing 9 in Tumbler Ridge school attack
Canada: Female shooter dead after killing 9 in Tumbler Ridge school attack
Diaspora
By Joan Oyiela
15 mins ago
NFL star player Keion White shot at nightclub in alleged dispute with Lil Baby
Diaspora
By Tania Omusale
38 mins ago
Ukame mkali umeacha zaidi ya Wakenya milioni mbili wakikabiliwa na njaa
News
By Suleiman Kagwe
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Senators to governors: You can't run away from accountability
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Senators to governors: You can't run away from accountability
Revealed: Oscar Sudi, George Aladwa among MPs who have never spoken in Parliament
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Revealed: Oscar Sudi, George Aladwa among MPs who have never spoken in Parliament
Eyes on Sifuna, Osotsi and Babu Owino as ODM holds tense NEC
By BBC 4 hrs ago
Eyes on Sifuna, Osotsi and Babu Owino as ODM holds tense NEC
Shame of a country staring at death as Presidency splashes millions
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Shame of a country staring at death as Presidency splashes millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved