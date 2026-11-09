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Heartbreak for Lionesses as Uganda crowned Africa champions

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 9, 2026
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Kenya Lionesses celebrate after finishing third at the 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses’ bronze medal at home was not enough to earn them a place in the HSBC SVNS 3 tournament in Dubai after a semi-final defeat to Uganda ended their promotion hopes at the Africa Women’s Sevens.

The hosts responded to the disappointment by beating Zimbabwe 27-7 in the third-place play-off at the RFUEA Grounds yesterday, but the victory offered little comfort after Uganda had taken the ticket to the global competition.

The Lady Cranes went on to complete a campaign by beating Tunisia 33-0 in the final to claim their first Africa Women’s Sevens title. They will now represent the continent at the SVNS 3 event in Dubai next month.

Kenya had entered the tournament hoping to use home advantage and secure a return to the international sevens series, but Uganda proved too strong when the two sides met in the last four.

The visitors won the semi-final 19-12 in a close contest, ending Kenya’s hopes of qualifying. It was also Uganda’s first victory over the Lionesses since 2023, when they beat Kenya to win the Safari Sevens title.

Peace Lekuru led Uganda’s charge with two tries, while Tina Akello also crossed the line. Lekuru, the first Ugandan woman to play professional rugby, was central to a result that gave her team belief ahead of the final.

Uganda carried that confidence into the title match and produced an impressive display against Tunisia. Lydia Namabiro opened the scoring, with Akello adding the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Namabiro crossed again to stretch the advantage to 14-0, despite Uganda having a player in the sin bin. The team remained in control after the break, with Susan Adong adding another try.

Uganda were reduced in number again after another yellow card, but Tunisia could not take advantage. Namabiro completed her hat-trick before Gertrude Kateesa, who had returned from the sin bin, scored the final try to seal the 33-0 win.

The title was a major achievement for Uganda, who conceded tries in only two matches during the tournament.

Their defence and ability to take their chances proved decisive as they lifted the continental trophy for the first time.

Kenya, meanwhile, finished third after putting their semi-final disappointment behind them to deliver a performance against Zimbabwe.

Sheila Chajira, Nelly Chikombe and Sinaida Mokaya scored in the first half to give the Lionesses a firm grip on the match.

Zimbabwe replied through Chiwoniso Mabika, but Kenya went into the break with a comfortable advantage.

The hosts continued to press after the restart, and Catherine Elizabeth added another try before Stellah Wafula crossed to complete the 27-7 victory.

Although the Lionesses ended the competition on a winning note, their failure to reach the final meant they missed out on the only qualification place for Dubai. They will have to wait for another opportunity to join the HSBC SVNS pathway.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke

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Related Topics

Kenya Lionesses HSBC SVNS 3 Africa Women’s Sevens Uganda Lady Cranes
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