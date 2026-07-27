Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From NFL history to exile: The fall and deportation of Daniel Adongo

By Robert Abong'o | Jul. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Before and after photos of former rugby player Daniel Adongo [File]

In December 2013, Daniel Adongo accomplished what no Kenyan had ever done before. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 250 pounds, the former professional rugby star strode onto an American football field wearing the navy and white of the Indianapolis Colts. He was a symbol of raw athletic talent and international potential. He was seen as a trailblazer who jumped straight from southern-hemisphere rugby into the high-stakes world of the National Football League without ever having played a single down of American football.

13 years later, that triumph ended in disaster. On June 20, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents removed 37-year-old Adongo from the United States, placing him on a flight back to Nairobi following a decade-long downward spiral marked by mental illness, legal troubles, and homelessness.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Daniel Adongo Daniel Adongo Deported
.

Latest Stories

President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
31 mins ago
Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
Politics
By Ndung'u Gachane
31 mins ago
Why Kenya's digital infrastructure is failing to deliver stronger economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
By Ndung'u Gachane 31 mins ago
Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
By Brian Kisanji 31 mins ago
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold
By Brian Ngugi 31 mins ago
Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold
Ruto's fresh headache: Houthi Red Sea blockade sends fuel import costs soaring
By Brian Ngugi 31 mins ago
Ruto's fresh headache: Houthi Red Sea blockade sends fuel import costs soaring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved