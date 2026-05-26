Kenya Lionesses hunt second win against Madagascar in Rugby Africa Cup

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Freshia Oduor (center) of Kneya Lionesses in action against Uganda during the Rugby Africa Cup opener last weekend. [Rugby Africa]

Hosts Kenya Lionesses will be targeting a second straight victory when they face Madagascar Women in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division at RFUEA Grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lionesses head into the match full of confidence after a strong start to the tournament, where they defeated Uganda Lady Cranes 43-10 in their opening fixture.

Kenya impressed with quick attacking play and solid defence as they collected five points to move second on the standings behind defending champions South Africa Women.

With another home match awaiting them, the Lionesses will be hoping to continue their winning momentum and keep pressure on South Africa in the title race.

The Kenyan side currently have a points difference of +33 after the opening round and another victory would move them closer to lifting the continental title in front of home fans.

Madagascar, however, are expected to come into the match desperate for a response after suffering a heavy 64-5 defeat to South Africa in their first game of the tournament.

The Malagasy side struggled to contain the defending champions and now sits bottom of the standings with a points difference of -59.

Wednesday’s clash is therefore important for Madagascar as they try to keep their hopes alive and avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

The team that finishes last at the end of the competition risks relegation from Division One, adding more pressure to every remaining match.

The second round of matches at RFUEA Grounds will begin with South Africa taking on Uganda at 2:00 pm East African Time before Kenya face Madagascar at 4:00 pm.

South Africa go into their fixture as favourites after producing the biggest win of the opening round. The defending champions currently top the standings with five points and will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run.

Uganda, meanwhile, are also searching for their first win after their opening defeat to Kenya left them third on the table with no points and a points difference of -33.

The Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Performance Division started with high intensity over the weekend, with all four teams battling for an early advantage in Nairobi.

With the competition now entering a crucial stage, Kenya Lionesses will be hoping home support at RFUEA Grounds can inspire them to another important victory against Madagascar.