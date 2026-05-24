Kenya Lionesses maul Uganda in Rugby Africa Cup opener

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Marvel Oswago (left) of Kenya Lionesses tackles Unity Namulala of Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes during their Africa Women's Cup match at RFUEA Grounds yesterday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses made a strong start to their Rugby Africa Women's Cup campaign after overpowering Uganda Lady Cranes 43-10 in an exciting East African derby at RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

Lionesses produced a dominant display, especially in attack, as they pulled away from their rivals after a tight opening period to secure an impressive victory in the Performance Division clash.

Kenya needed some time to settle into the match, but once they found their rhythm, they proved too strong for Uganda. The breakthrough came through the pace and creativity of Janet Okello, who burst through the Ugandan defence before setting up Moreen Muritu for the opening try under the posts.

Sinaida Mokaya added the conversion to give Kenya an early lead despite slipping during her kick attempt.

Uganda responded quickly and managed to level the scores with a converted try after capitalising on a Kenyan mistake. For a short moment, the visitors looked ready to challenge the hosts, but Kenya soon regained control of the contest.

The Lionesses answered with another try before Freshia Oduor lit up the match with a brilliant run through the defence. Her speed caused problems for Uganda throughout the game as she crossed the line to hand Kenya a comfortable 17-7 lead.

Uganda had a chance to cut the gap after winning a penalty, but they failed to convert the kick. Kenya immediately punished them for the missed opportunity.

Okello once again played a key role in the attack when she created space for debutant Tracy Montex, who marked her first appearance with a try. Uganda managed to add three more points before halftime, but Kenya still went into the break firmly in control.

The second half followed the same pattern as the Lionesses continued to dominate possession and territory.

Faith Livoi powered over for another try after strong pressure from the Kenyan forwards, while Mokaya successfully added the conversion to stretch the lead further.

Kenya’s forwards also made their presence felt as they bullied the Ugandan pack in several set-piece situations. One of the biggest moments came after a powerful rolling maul that pushed Uganda backwards and allowed Kenya to move beyond the 30-point mark.

Although Mokaya later missed a penalty attempt after the ball bounced off the posts, the Lionesses quickly recovered possession and continued attacking. Oduor then grabbed her second try of the afternoon before Mokaya completed the conversion.

The victory gave Kenya the perfect start to the tournament as they now turn their attention to their next match on Wednesday.

In another match played at the same venue, South Africa recovered from a slow start to crush Madagascar 62-5.

Madagascar shocked the South Africans by scoring the opening try after a quick break from the left wing during their first attack inside the South African 22.

However, South Africa soon settled and began to dominate. Chuma Qawe started the move that led to the equalising try after offloading to Nomawethu Mabenge, who then created space for Jakkie Cilliers to score. The successful conversion handed South Africa a 7-5 lead.

As the match progressed, South Africa’s strength and speed became too much for Madagascar to handle. Alichia Arries crossed on the left wing before Aphiwe Ngwevu added another try following a well-worked maul.

South Africa carried a 26-5 advantage into halftime before completely taking over in the second half, adding 36 more points to seal a commanding victory and underline their title ambitions.