Yala, Upper Hill bag rugby wins as Matuu stun Highway in handball

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St Mary's Yala rugby players and All Saints during Brookside National Term One Rugby match at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium. April 7, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

St Mary’s School Yala announced their arrival back at the nationals with a bang after stunning former national and East Africa champions All Saints Embu 10-8 in a tight match played yesterday at Mamboleo Stadium.

Timothy Wesonga crossed over the white wash five minutes from the break to give the hosts a narrow 5-0 half time lead.

In the final half, the Eastern champions rallied back through Peter Otieno who scored an unconverted try before Boniface Mwangi split the posts with a penalty that saw All Saints lead 8-5 with 10 minutes left.

However, just like they did at the Nyanza finals when they defeated Kisii School at the death to win 9-6 with a last gasp drop goal, Henry Odiwuor powered through the Saints defense to ground a last minute try to steal a 10-8 win.

Speaking after the match, Yala coach George Kerima praised his charges for not giving up and now focuses on winning their next match to seal semis slot.

“What a game. It was tense from kick off but I am happy with the mental strength the boys showed despite going behind in a game we dominated,” said Kerima.

“Our target is to win our second match and make it into the semis with a game to spare. That will ease the pressure as we aim to get to the finals.” Nairobi champions Upper Hill followed Yala by crushing Kwale High School 26-0.

In Group B, Menengai thrashed Mangu 46-5 while Paul Harris hammered Sidindi 20-3.

In handball, defending champions Moi Girls Kamusinga defeated debutants Nyakach Girls 27-19 as St Austin Matuu Day from Eastern, who were making their debut, stunned Highway 23-18.

Handege on the other hand edged out Sheik Ali 47-30.

“Great start for the girls who endured a rather physical game to emerge tops,” said Godfrey Simiyu.