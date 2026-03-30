×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

St Mary's Yala ready to dance to national glory

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

St Mary’s Yala rugby team prepares for the national KSSSA games in Kisumu. [File, Standard]

After eight years in the cold, St Mary’s School Yala are back where they believe they belong,

and this time, they are not just making up the numbers.

The 2003 national rugby 15s champions are heading to Kisumu for the upcoming KSSSA

National Term One Games with renewed belief and a clear target, winning a second national title.

For years, Yala had faded from the big stage, watching as rivals Kisii dominated while they struggled to find their footing.

St Mary's Yala performs their version of the 'haka' after winning the Nyanza Region rugby sevens title. [File, Standard]

Their last appearance at the nationals was in 2018 at Kangaru School in Embu, where they finished fourth. Since then, it has been a long and quiet rebuild.

Now, the “Black Saints” are back, stronger and hungrier. Their return has been built on grit and discipline, best shown during the Nyanza regional games, where they twice stunned East Africa champions Kisii School.

Yala first beat Kisii 11-3 in the preliminaries before edging them 9-6 in a tense final, coming from behind twice to seal the title. Those wins did not just hand them the regional crown; they sent a strong message to the rest of the country.

Yala head coach Shellan Nyawira believes the turnaround has been about restoring belief in the team.

“We found a group that had lost hope,” Nyawira said. “For years, Yala was not competing at the

top level, and that affected the players. We focused on building confidence, discipline and teamwork. It has taken time, but now the boys believe in themselves again.”

Yala head into the Kisumu games at a time when the rugby 15s title looks wide open following the exit of defending champions Vihiga High School, who failed to progress past the Western Region games. With no clear favourite, Yala sense a real chance to go all the way.

However, the task ahead is far from easy. They have been drawn in a tough pool alongside former national and East Africa champions All Saints Embu, as well as Kwale High and Upper Hill.

Team captain Andy Omondi, an influential eighth man, says the players are ready for the challenge.

“For the last three years, we kept losing to Kisii in the Nyanza finals. It was painful, and it pushed

us to work harder,” Omondi said. “This year, we told ourselves it had to change, and we did it.

Now we want to take that spirit to nationals and go even further.”

Omondi believes their recent victories have given them the confidence to compete with the best teams in the country.

“We respect all our opponents, but we are not afraid of them. Our goal is to reach the East Africa games. If we play as a team and stay disciplined, we believe we can achieve it,” he added.

In the other pool, new Western region champions Bungoma High will battle it out with Kisii School, Mangu and Menengai in what promises to be another tightly contested group.

Away from the traditional powerhouses, a new story is also taking shape. Little-known Sidindi Girls from Siaya County have quietly forced their way into the national picture, driven by passion and belief.

The team has defied expectations to qualify for the national games, where they will face Kinale Girls, Paul Harris and St Joseph Girls Kitale. For a school with limited history at this level, simply reaching the nationals is already a big achievement.

Captain Desma Atieno says they are not going to Kisumu just to participate.

“Many people do not know us, but we have worked very hard to get here,” Atieno said. “We want to compete and show that we belong. Our goal is to give our best in every match and see how far we can go.”

As the countdown to the Kisumu games continues, Yala carry the hopes of a proud rugby tradition eager to rise again, while Sidindi represent the spirit of new beginnings.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

St Mary’s Yala Rugby School Rugby National Rugby Champions
.

Latest Stories

Senator Chemitei sued over 5-acre land dispute
Senator Chemitei sued over 5-acre land dispute
Rift Valley
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
Mudavadi defends Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation deal
Nairobi
By Edwin Nyarangi
5 hrs ago
Kenya Airways defends record Sh17b loss
Business
By Raymond Muthee
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sakaja goes into hiding as governors' audit boycott sparks arrest orders
By Edwin Nyarangi and Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Sakaja goes into hiding as governors' audit boycott sparks arrest orders
Fiscal squeeze: Ruto government spends 80pc of tax money on debt
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Fiscal squeeze: Ruto government spends 80pc of tax money on debt
Battle for numbers: IEBC kicks off voter listing as Gen Z drive surges
By Irene githinji and Noel Nabiswa 5 hrs ago
Battle for numbers: IEBC kicks off voter listing as Gen Z drive surges
Mudavadi defends Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation deal
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Mudavadi defends Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved