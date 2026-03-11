Kakamega and St Peter's Mumias close in on title

Audio By Vocalize

Reagan Williams of St Peter's Boys Mumias (left) seeks to evade tackles from his Koyonzo High School markers. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former national and East Africa rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School yesterday thrashed Musingu High School 60-9 to advance to the semi-finals of Kakamega County Term One games.

The Barbarians, who are yearning to reclaim their lost glory, showed no respect for their hosts, hammering them with little mercy to inch closer to booking their ticket to the Western Region games that begin next Wednesday in Vihiga County.

They have not gone past the region since the resumption of the games in 2022 after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They last featured at the national and East Africa games in 2019 and have been overshadowed by their peers since then.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga exuded confidence saying his charges have come of age and are now ripe for the big stage.

“We have built this team from scratch when they joined Form One. Despite not making it to the national games, it has been a learning process and we have gained invaluable lessons along the way and I believe that they are ready to go all the way to East Africa,” Wamanga said.

St Peter’s Mumias advanced to the last four after beating St Michael Kilimani Secondary School 22-0 in the quarters.

Felix Masinga touched down twice with Laban Ambeyi and Seth Mambo complimenting his effort with a try each while captain Clinton Njenga converted once.

The Rough Machines, who had a memorable return to the big stage last year winning both the national and East Africa rugby 7s title, are now eying top honours in the longer version of the game.

Today, Kakamega will take on Butere Boys while St Peter’s will face off with St Ignatius Mukumu in the semis.

Butere dismissed former national and East Africa winners Koyonzo Secondary School 31-3 whereas Mukumu saw off St Paul’s Lubinu Secondary School 31-0 in their last four encounters.