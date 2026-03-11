×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kakamega and St Peter's Mumias close in on title

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Reagan Williams of St Peter's Boys Mumias (left) seeks to evade tackles from his Koyonzo High School markers. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former national and East Africa rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School yesterday thrashed Musingu High School 60-9 to advance to the semi-finals of Kakamega County Term One games.

The Barbarians, who are yearning to reclaim their lost glory, showed no respect for their hosts, hammering them with little mercy to inch closer to booking their ticket to the Western Region games that begin next Wednesday in Vihiga County.

They have not gone past the region since the resumption of the games in 2022 after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They last featured at the national and East Africa games in 2019 and have been overshadowed by their peers since then.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga exuded confidence saying his charges have come of age and are now ripe for the big stage.

“We have built this team from scratch when they joined Form One. Despite not making it to the national games, it has been a learning process and we have gained invaluable lessons along the way and I believe that they are ready to go all the way to East Africa,” Wamanga said.

St Peter’s Mumias advanced to the last four after beating St Michael Kilimani Secondary School 22-0 in the quarters.

Felix Masinga touched down twice with Laban Ambeyi and Seth Mambo complimenting his effort with a try each while captain Clinton Njenga converted once.

The Rough Machines, who had a memorable return to the big stage last year winning both the national and East Africa rugby 7s title, are now eying top honours in the longer version of the game.

Today, Kakamega will take on Butere Boys while St Peter’s will face off with St Ignatius Mukumu in the semis.

Butere dismissed former national and East Africa winners Koyonzo Secondary School 31-3 whereas Mukumu saw off St Paul’s Lubinu Secondary School 31-0 in their last four encounters. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 Term One Games Kakamega High School St Peters Mumias
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved