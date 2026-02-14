Kenya Sevens thrash Belgium 33-0 to maintain Nairobi Sevens dominance

Audio By Vocalize

Nygel Amaitsa (Left), Chrisant Ojwang (Centre) and Patrick Odongo of Kenya Shujaa celebrate scoring against Canada during their 2026 HSBC SVNS 2 match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard

Patrick Odongo and Chrisant Ojwang displayed tremendous pace as Kenya Sevens maintained their day one Nairobi HSBC SVNS dominance when Shujaa thrashed Belgium 33-0 at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kenya came into the encounter behind their steady 29-12 win over Canada in their opener, while Belgium were stealing yet to heal from their 40-0 thumping at the hands of the USA.

Samuel Asati opened the scores for the hosts straight off the scrum to touch down in the second minute, a try that Nygel Amaitsa converted for a 7-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Chrisant Ojwang broke from inside his own half after another off the scrum offload, sprinting down the line to score between the posts for 14-0 after Amaitsa’s conversion.

Asati, who was controlling ball movement since kick off, again sent Vincent Onyala free, his offload finding the KCB centre for an easy try to push the scores to 19-0. Amaitsa sent his conversion attempt wide this time.

Speedster Patrick Odongo wrapped up the first half dominance with a blistering try, breaking the Canadian defence line to score between the posts for a 26-0 halftime lead after conversion.

In the second half, Belgium came up big with important defensive plays that stopped Shujaa from putting more points on the scoreboard, forcing Kelvin Wambua to make changes.

Floyd Wabwire, John Okoth, Dennis Abukuse and David Nyagige came in to replace Odongo, Onyala and Amaitsa.

The changes took time to hit the ground running, but when they did through Wabwire’s slow but steady run inside his own half, Shujaa stretched their lead to 33-0 after Nyagige’s conversion.

Kenya plays Germany next at 4.54 pm.

Meanwhile, Germany is also unbeaten in the day after seeing off Canada 26-17. The Europeans had defeated Uruguay 19-14 in their opener.

USA also picked tup heir second win after a narrow 17-14 over Uruguay. The Americans had hammered Belgium 40-0 in their opener.