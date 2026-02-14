Shujaa crush Canada to kick off Nairobi Sevens on the front foot

Audio By Vocalize

Patrick Odongo (center) in action for Shujaa during their Nairobi HSBC SVNS opening match against Canada at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Sevens kicked off their 2026 Nairobi HSBC SVNS Division Two campaign on the front foot after crushing Canada 29-12 in an entertaining round one match played at an electric Nyayo Stadium atmosphere on Saturday morning.

Shujaa speed star Patrick Odongo scored a brace to lead Kenya to victory, a positive start that head coach Kelvin Wambua needs to be able to steer the East African heavyweight back to Division One next season.

The top four teams at the end of the three-legged Division Two campaign will qualify for the World Championships later in the year, a grand finale that will also act as a qualifier for the Division One.

Patrick Odongo got Kenya off to a bright start after finishing off Chrisant Ojwang's offload to score the opener that Nygel Amaitsa converted for a 7-0 lead.

Moments later, Ojwang turned from provider to scorer after picking up a loose ball to score near the left corner post flag and lead 12-0 after a missed conversion.

With thousands of fans behind them in the warm Nairobi sun, Shujaa fed off the electric Nyayo Stadium energy to score the third try of the match.

This is after Amaitsa picked another loose ball again to release Odongo for his second try of the game that pushed the scores to 17-0 after yet another missed conversion.

The North Americans would not be denied at the stroke of half-time when Morgan Di Nardo split the Kenyan defence to score between the posts as Canada trailed 17-7 at the break with Lachlan Kratz adding the extras.

In the final half, Canada picked up where they left off when they forced a turnover from 10 yards, an opportunity they utilised with a quick tap and go before Kalin Sager scored at the right corner for an unconverted try to trail 17-12.

The five-point gap built tension in the stadium as Shujaa fans feared a Canadian comeback, but Amaitsa had other ideas after he sold a dummy to score between the posts and converting his own try for a 24-12 lead.

Festus Shiasi would come off the bench to seal the win for Kenya after the KCB star shrugged off two defenders to score at the corner for a 29-12 win.

Other results saw USA thrash Belgium 40-0 and Germany come from behind to edge out Uruguay 19-14.

Shujaa will face Belgium next at 1.52pm