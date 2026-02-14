Kenya Lionesses come from behind to stun Brazil in Nairobi Sevens opener

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Lionesses came from 12-0 down to stun Brazil 15-12 as they kicked off their 2026 Nairobi HSBC SVNS Division Two campaign on the front foot in an entertaining match played at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday morning.

Jante Okello, Stella Wafula and Naomi Amuguni all crossed over the white wash as Kenya completed a second-half comeback and stayed well on course to qualify for the World Championship that doubles as qualifiers for Division One.

Thalia Costa got the game underway for the Brazilians after breaking free past the solid Kenyan defence with blistering pace for a 7-0 lead after conversion by Maysa Fernandes.

Matters went from bad to worse for the hosts when another line break from Brazil saw Bianca Silva score an unconverted try for a 12-0 lead.

Trailing with less than a minute left, Lionesses were handed a lifeline when Costa was sent to the sin bin, reducing the Brazilian to six, a numerical advantage Kenya took advantage off to score after the hooter through Jante Okello and trail 12-5 at the break.

In the final half, Kenya still had the advantage and they soon cut the gap to within two points when Stella Wafula scored another unconverted try as Brazil led 12-10.

Big defensive plays from the hosts led by Freshia Owino, Grace Adhiambo and Sinaida Nyachio prevented the Brazilians from getting out of their own half after the restart as Lionesses forced a turnover from a penalised knock on.

A quick tap and go from the resultant knock on saw Okello offload to Naomi Amuguni for a corner post try to win 15-12.

Other results saw Argentina crush China 20-10 while South Africa also came from behind to see off Spin 14-12.

Lionesses will face China next at 12.46pm in their second match.