×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Kenya Cup: Kabras Sugar beat Strathmore Leos to move five points clear

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 17, 2026
Kabras Sugar scrum half Brian Tanga (center) floors the ball during Kenya Cup match against Menengai Oilers played on March 1,2025.[Washington Onyango, Standard]

Walter Okoth scored a hat trick as Kabras Sugar produced a dominant display to hammer Strathmore Leos 81-21 in a Friday evening match at the Kakamega Showground and move five points clear at the top of the standings.

The match was played earlier than scheduled to allow Strathmore players attend the burial of Felix Ouma Chano, who passed away earlier this year. A minute of silence was observed before kick-off in his honour, setting a respectful tone before Kabras took full control of the contest.

Kabras started strongly and were rewarded after sustained pressure when Alfred Orege broke down the right side and released Teddy Adaka for the opening try.

Although the conversion was missed, the hosts quickly found their rhythm. Walter Okoth was heavily involved as he sent Patrick Sabatia through a gap for the second try, which was converted to extend the lead.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Teddy Akala added another try from close range as Kabras continued to stretch the Strathmore defence. The visitors briefly responded through Elton Amalemba, who finished off a wide move for a converted try.

However, Kabras answered immediately when Valerian Tendwa put Okoth into space, and the winger raced away to score.

The Sugarmen tightened their grip on the match with another try from Okoth at the corner after strong forward play, before David Bunduki crossed following good handling in midfield.

Despite Kabras’ control, Strathmore showed spirit when Arnold Muita intercepted a pass and ran in under the posts to make it 36-14 at half-time, marking the first time Kabras had conceded two tries in a match this season.

After the break, Kabras showed no mercy. Mathias Osimbo went over early, and moments later Eric Cantona scored after a flowing move that again involved Okoth.

Strathmore managed a third try through Nahashon Mwangemi after a lucky bounce, but it did little to slow the home side.

Kabras co-captain Eugine Sifuna made an impact off the bench, while Osimbo added another try with a strong run. Okoth then completed his hat trick by powering through a defender to score once more.

Late tries from Sabatia and William Mwanji sealed a crushing win as Kabras ran past the 80-point mark. The emphatic victory kept Kabras’ perfect season intact and underlined their growing gap at the top of the table as they continue their title push.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kabras Sugar Strathmore Leos Kenya Cup
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
26 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
26 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 26 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 26 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 26 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 26 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved