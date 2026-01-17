Kenya Cup: Kabras Sugar beat Strathmore Leos to move five points clear

Kabras Sugar scrum half Brian Tanga (center) floors the ball during Kenya Cup match against Menengai Oilers played on March 1,2025.[Washington Onyango, Standard]

Walter Okoth scored a hat trick as Kabras Sugar produced a dominant display to hammer Strathmore Leos 81-21 in a Friday evening match at the Kakamega Showground and move five points clear at the top of the standings.

The match was played earlier than scheduled to allow Strathmore players attend the burial of Felix Ouma Chano, who passed away earlier this year. A minute of silence was observed before kick-off in his honour, setting a respectful tone before Kabras took full control of the contest.

Kabras started strongly and were rewarded after sustained pressure when Alfred Orege broke down the right side and released Teddy Adaka for the opening try.

Although the conversion was missed, the hosts quickly found their rhythm. Walter Okoth was heavily involved as he sent Patrick Sabatia through a gap for the second try, which was converted to extend the lead.

Teddy Akala added another try from close range as Kabras continued to stretch the Strathmore defence. The visitors briefly responded through Elton Amalemba, who finished off a wide move for a converted try.

However, Kabras answered immediately when Valerian Tendwa put Okoth into space, and the winger raced away to score.

The Sugarmen tightened their grip on the match with another try from Okoth at the corner after strong forward play, before David Bunduki crossed following good handling in midfield.

Despite Kabras’ control, Strathmore showed spirit when Arnold Muita intercepted a pass and ran in under the posts to make it 36-14 at half-time, marking the first time Kabras had conceded two tries in a match this season.

After the break, Kabras showed no mercy. Mathias Osimbo went over early, and moments later Eric Cantona scored after a flowing move that again involved Okoth.

Strathmore managed a third try through Nahashon Mwangemi after a lucky bounce, but it did little to slow the home side.

Kabras co-captain Eugine Sifuna made an impact off the bench, while Osimbo added another try with a strong run. Okoth then completed his hat trick by powering through a defender to score once more.

Late tries from Sabatia and William Mwanji sealed a crushing win as Kabras ran past the 80-point mark. The emphatic victory kept Kabras’ perfect season intact and underlined their growing gap at the top of the table as they continue their title push.