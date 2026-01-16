KCB upbeat ahead of Kenya Harlequin clash in Kenya Cup showdown

KCB's Vincent Onyala in action against MMUST. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

KCB Rugby Club are in a confident mood as they prepare to host Kenya Harlequin in a key Kenya Cup clash at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Saturday.

The Bankers return to home ground sitting joint top of the Kenya Cup standings after four rounds of the 2025/2026 season.

KCB are level on 20 points with Kabras RFC and Menengai Oilers, although they sit third on points difference. Despite this, KCB remain firmly in the title race and will be keen to maintain their perfect start to the season.

The clash against Kenya Harlequin comes at a time when KCB are missing several key players who are away on national team duty.

Samuel Asati, George Ooro, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and interim head coach Andrew Amonde will not be available, while Vincent Onyala is also sidelined with a knee injury. Even so, the team believes they have enough depth to cope with the absences.

KCB backs coach Jacob Ojoo says the team is well prepared and focused on the task ahead. “We are going into this fixture with high expectations and confidence that we will emerge victorious as we continue to chase our dream of reclaiming the Kenya Cup title,” said Ojoo.

“So far, we have had a good run in all our matches. In our last game against Nakuru RFC, we started slowly but still managed to win and pick valuable bonus points. That is the standard we are targeting again this weekend.”

Kenya Harlequin, who are based on Ngong Road, come into the match looking to build momentum after an up-and-down start to their season. Quins are seventh on the table and know that a positive result in Ruaraka would give them a big boost as the league begins to take shape.

KCB captain Oscar Simiyu believes squad depth will play a big role in the coming weeks. “The depth of our squad is proving very important, especially at a time when some of our first-team players are away,” said Simiyu.

“It gives other players the chance to step up, prove themselves and be ready whenever they are called upon to fight for the badge.”

Matchday action will begin with an ESS curtain-raiser between KCB Cubs and Nondescripts at the Den before the main encounter.

After the Harlequin clash, KCB will turn their focus to their next assignment away at Kenyatta University against KU Blak Blad, as they continue their push at the top of the Kenya Cup table.