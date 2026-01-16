×
Kabras Sugar ready for Strathmore test in today's rescheduled Kenya Cup fixture

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 16, 2026

Walter Okoth and Alfred Orege of Kabras Sugar chase after the ball during the Kenya Cup finals against KCB in Kakamega. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kabras Sugar will be back in action on Friday evening when they face Strathmore Leos in a rescheduled Kenya Cup match at the ASK Kakamega Showground.

The match was originally set for Saturday but was moved forward by a day to allow Strathmore players, officials and fans to attend the burial of their former player Felix ‘Chano’ Odhiambo. The kick-off is scheduled for 4pm.

Chano, who previously featured for Strathmore Leos, passed away on Friday, 2 January, after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident on December 31.

Since his passing, the Strathmore community and the wider rugby family have held several activities in his honour. The fixture adjustment will allow the student players to attend his burial on Saturday.

Kabras RFC forwards coach Max Adaka has named a strong squad as the defending champions continue their title defence. The Sugarmen have made seven changes and a number of positional switches from the team that defeated Kisumu RFC last weekend.

Ephrahim Oduor, Eugine Sifuna and Asuman Mugerwa drop to the bench as Edward Mwaura, Teddy Akala and Hillary Mwanjilwa move into the starting side. Hillary Odhiambo returns to the starting line-up to partner David Bunduki in the second row, while Patrick Sabatia shifts to number eight. Jeanson Misoga is named among the replacements.

In the back row, veteran George Nyambua comes in alongside William Mwanji. With Roy Maruti unavailable, Barry Young starts at scrum-half, while Walter Okoth is set to play fly-half for the first time.

Patrick Kluivert is in line for his Kenya Cup debut and will pair with Valerian Tendwa in midfield. The back three includes Alfred Orege, Mathias Osimbo and Eric Cantona, who scored four tries against Kisumu. Victor Otieno and Collins Indeche are on the bench, while Brian Kiptanui returns after scoring off the bench last weekend.

Kabras will be keen to maintain their strong form as they face a motivated Strathmore side in a match expected to be both competitive and emotional.

