Kabras thrash Kisumu, KCB overcome Nakuru

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 10, 2026
KCB players lock horns with Nakuru RFC during their Kenya Cup clash at Nakuru Athletics Club in Nakuru City, where KCB dominated the encounter to secure a 43–19 victory. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Eric Cantona scored four tries and Patrick Lumumba added a hat-trick to inspire defending champions Kabras Sugar to a 74-10 win over Kisumu in a one-sided Kenya Cup match played at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo.

In Nakuru, KCB cruised to a 43–19 victory over their hosts Nakuru RFC.

Back in Kisumu, Lumumba got the match underway with an unconverted try before Godfrey Namayan split the millers' defence to score between the post and becoming the first player to score against Kabras in the 2025-2026 season. Washington Ochieng converted as Kisumu led 7-5.

The visitors responded with two quick-fire tries from Cantona who missed both conversions but Kabras led 15-7. Jeanson Misoga grabbed the bonus point try for the millers who led 20-7 after another missed conversion from Cantona.

Off a rolling maul, Lumumba grabbed his brace, this time Cantona amending his earlier four misses to convert for a healthy 27-7 lead. Mathias Osimbo soon joined the party, with Cantona adding the extras for 34-7. Walter Ambe scored a late penalty as Kisumu trailed 34-10 at the break.

In the final half, Cantona grabbed his hattrick that he converted for 41-10 and was soon joined by Lumumba who also scored his third try for 48-10 lead after conversion.

Youngster Brian Kiptanui came off the bench to score his first try for the champions before Osimbo grabbed his second that pushed the scores to 60-10.

Shujaa star William Mwanji pushed the scores to 67-10 before Cantona rounded the scores with his fourth try of the day that he converted to seal a 74-10 win.

In Nairobi, Nondescripts carried the day in the Ngong Road Derby after edging out Kenya Harlequin 31-22. Hillary Barasa, Tony Fidens, and Ronnie Omondi starred for Nondies in the win.

Impala Saracens, meanwhile, registered their first win of the season after thrashing Daystar University Falcons 50-19.

Other results saw Menengai Oilers edge Strathmore Leos 66-8 while Blak Blad took the university derby bragging rights after humbling Masinde Muliro University 42-17. 

.

