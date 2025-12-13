×
Kabras Sugar chase another historic Enterprise Cup title

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 13, 2025
Kabras' Captain George Nyambua is tackled by Elfas Adunga during Enterprise Cup final at RFUEA Grounds. June 9, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Five-time Enterprise Cup champions Kabras Sugar will begin their chase for yet another national title when the 2025-2026 edition of the historic tournament kicks off today with a packed round of 16.

This year, the tourney will involve Ugandan teams.

The Kakamega-based giants, who have lifted the trophy five times in the last six seasons, host Impala RFC at the ASK Showground as they set their sights on extending their dominance.

Kabras head into the competition in strong form after completing a domestic double last season, including a convincing 33-12 win over Menengai Oilers in the 2025 Enterprise Cup final.

They currently sit top of the Kenya Cup standings with 15 points, tied with Oilers and KCB Rugby after three straight victories.

With the Kenya Cup now entering a 30-day Christmas and New Year break, the midseason Enterprise Cup provides Kabras with another chance to stamp their authority.

Kabras, who have dominated the competition with victories in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, will be hoping to extend their historic six-peat and maintain their stronghold on the prestigious cup.

 

