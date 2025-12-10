×
All Blacks to host France in Christchurch in july

By AFP | Dec. 10, 2025
New Zealand’s Ardie Savea runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland on August 17, 2024. [AFP]

The All Blacks will play France in July in the first rugby Test at their new permanent rugby stadium in Christchurch, more than 15 years after a deadly earthquake in the city forced the demolition of Lancaster Park. 

New Zealand welcome France on July 4 in the 12-team Nations Championship at the state-of-the-art 30,000-seat Te Kaha Stadium, also known as the One New Zealand Stadium. 

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in February 2011 killed 185 people, toppled buildings and New Zealand’s second largest city with the main rugby stadium damaged beyond repair.

 

