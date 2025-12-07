Big wins for KCB, Oilers and Kabras in Kenya Cup

Kabras Sugar’s Mathias Osimbo (left) and Lewis Ambetsa celebrate after beating Kenya Harlequins at RFUEA Grounds last year. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

KCB, Menengai Oilers and defending champions Kabras Sugar continued to show their dominance in Kenya Cup after registering big wins for the third week running in matches played across the country yesterday.

The bankers gave Strathmore University Leos a reality check after handing them a 72-14 beating at KCB Sports Club as Oilers ran over Kisumu 69-0 in Nakuru.

The high-scoring game of the season was, however, witnessed in Kakamega, where Kabras reminded the nation they are the undisputed kings of rugby for the past four years when they humiliated Impala 123-0.

Oilers and KCB registered some big wins in the opening two rounds, big scores that made some fans doubt the sugar men’s dominance this season. Well, a century score has now settled the scores as the league slowly starts to pick up pace.

With the heavy defeat, Impala, who were promoted from KRU Championship this year, have now conceded 357 points in their first three matches, a huge deficit that will surely haunt them as the battle to avoid relegation begins this early.

Impala lost 87-5 to KCB, 97-6 to Oilers, and now 123-0 to Kabras.

In Nairobi, Nakuru pulled a 32-30 win over Nondescripts, while Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad came from behind to stun Kenya Harlequin 40-26.

At KCB Sports Club, Felix Ojoo got the bankers off to a great start with an early try before Mike Wekesa made it 14-0 with Brian Wahinya perfect off the boot.

Wekesa returned for his brace before former Koyonzo Secondary School star Branton Lusisa joined the party with the bankers’ bonus point try.

Shujaa star Onyala went over for the fifth try, Elvis Namusasi sixth try, and then Shujaa captain George Ooro for the seventh try for a 47-0 lead after 35 minutes, though Leos would grab a late try as KCB led 47-7 at the break.