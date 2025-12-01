Strathmore Leos ready to chase down heavyweights

Strathmore Leos fly half Nygel Amaitsa (R) chases Festus Shiasi (center) of KCB during a past match. [KCB Rugby]

Strathmore Leos are quietly turning heads in the new 2025–2026 Kenya Cup season.

The university outfit collected back-to-back wins that have pushed them into early conversations about playoff contenders.

The students, coached by the ambitious Willis Ojal, are not talking about the title yet, but their fast and fearless start has shown they are ready to bother the big teams and fight for a place in the semifinal playoffs, if not more.

Over the weekend, the Leos once again showed composure, grit and hunger as they edged Nondescripts 32–30, repeating the same score line they registered against Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

What makes their start even more impressive is the fact that both victories came against experienced sides known for physicality and fast play.

Ojal’s squad is young, energetic and fearless. Fullback Victor Mola has been sharp both in defence and attack, a national figure who impressed largely during this year’s National Sevens Circuit.

Brian Ayimba, son of the late Shujaa coach Benjamin Ayimba, continues to mature into a reliable playmaker and finally outliving the shadow of his great father who made history with Kenya in 2016 when he led Kenya Sevens to Singapore Sevens glory.

Morgan Ochiel, formerly of Kisii School, has adapted fast to top-flight rugby, and fly-half Amon Wamalwa is already pulling strings with confidence. Shujaa fly half Nygel Amaitsa on the other hand brings in international experience the team needs.

Led by that growing group of youngsters, the Leos are playing with boldness that reflects their coach’s ambition.

Ojal says the team is not getting carried away but believes they can be one of the teams to watch this season.

“We want to reach the playoffs, but that’s not where we plan to stop. Our goal is the semifinals, and we believe we have a very good chance,” said Ojal.

While a top-four finish in the Kenya Cup is never guaranteed, especially with giants like Kabras Sugar, KCB and Menengai Oilers already setting a fierce pace, the Leos’ early signs suggest they are slowly bridging the gap.

They may not match the power and squad depth of the heavyweights yet, but their structure, energy and improved game management hint at a group ready to rise.

Meanwhile, perennial contenders KCB continued with their strong start, picking a 41–10 win over Kisumu RFC.

The bankers claimed their second victory of the season, but were made to work hard in the opening stages. Kisumu came out with fire, and KCB needed time to settle before eventually pulling away.

Speaking after the match, head coach Andrew Amonde praised his side’s resilience but challenged his players to improve their early-game intensity.

“We did not start the way we wanted. Kisumu had more intensity in the first 20 minutes, and we were slow to settle. We need our players to step up earlier, especially with new faces coming into the squad who are still adapting to our structures," he said.

“The bonus point gives us momentum, but we know there is still work to do,” Amonde said.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar, however, showed no signs of slowing down as the Kakamega-based side crushed Daystar Falcons 58–0.

The win marked another statement victory that underlines why they remain the team to beat. Kabras are yet to lose a match since February 2022.