Menengai Oilers fry Impala to pick biggest Kenya Cup victory

Nelson Makokha of Menengai Oilers (center) during past Kenya Cup match played on March 1,2025.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

Kenya Sevens forward John Okoth and eighth man Samwel Were each scored a hat-trick as Menengai Oilers humiliated Impala 97-6 in what was the biggest scoring game of the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup season that is just two weeks old.

The Nakuru-based outfit had kicked off their campaign with a massive 76–16 win over newbies Daystar Falcons last weekend, with the three points off a century score today truly pushing them to the summit of the league with 10 points and superior point difference of 151 points.

Dennis Abukuse also of Shujaa opened the flood gates for the Oilers after touching down an unconverted try in the third minute, an early 5-0 lead that Okoth would stretch to 12-0 two minutes later after Timothy Omela added the extras.

Samwel Mwaura joined the party to take the scores to 19-0 after another Omela’s conversion before Samwel Were bagged the bonus point try that Omela again converted for 26-0 lead after just 11 minutes played.

Meshack Andale wiped Impala’s tears with a well taken penalty before Okoth bagged his brace to take the scores to 33-3. Omela who had been excellent from the twos also crossed the white wash for an unconverted try but Oilers led 38-3.

Andale scored what would prove to be Impala’s last points after splitting the posts with another penalty before Were added a brace to compete his hat-trick and Philip Okeyo making it 59-6 at half time.

In the final half, Okoth completed his hat-trick before Okeyo, Bruce Endovo, and Beldad Ogeta each completed their brace for the big 97-6 win.

In Kisumu, KCB picked another big win after downing a resilient Kisumu side 41-10 at Mamboleo Stadium. KCB have now moved to 10 points on the log after collecting bonus-point victories in their opening two matches of the campaign.

The hosts frustrated KCB early on and even went to take a narrow 3-0 lead when Walter Ambe drilled in a penalty

However, Andrew Amonde’s charges eventually hit back from a five-metre scrum, with Bramwel Kilwake rising to score near the posts. Elvis Namusasi added the extras for a 7-3 advantage.

Kisumu had responses to KCB’s questions but could not stop Floyd Wabwire on the outside channel as he dived over for KCB’s second try. Namusasi missed the conversion, and the teams went into the break with KCB leading 12-3.

KCB struck immediately after the restart, scoring through Kilwake who completed his brace.

Substitute Branton Lusisa then beat his markers to score against his former side, having once featured for Kisumu while on loan from Kabras. Namusasi missed the kick, leaving the scores at 22-3.

KCB turned on the heat with quick tries from Sikutwa and Samuel Asati in the right and left corners for a 34-3 lead.

In Nairobi, defending champions Kabras Sugar beat Daystar 58-0, Strathmore hit Nondies 32-30 and Kenya Harlequin saw off Masinde Muliro University 23-13.