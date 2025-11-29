×
The Standard

KCB in race to maintain early momentum in Kenya Cup

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 29, 2025
George Ooro in action for KCB during the National Sevens Circuit.[KCB Rugby]

Kenya Cup leaders KCB will be hunting a second straight win of the new season today when they travel to Kisumu, hoping to build on their perfect start in the 2025–2026 campaign.

The bankers arrive in the lake city full of confidence after recording the biggest victory of the opening weekend, a statement 87-5 win over Impala that sent early warning shots that KCB are not ready to give teams a chance.

Last season, KCB finished trophy less, losing to Menengai Oilers in the Kenya Cup semi-final playoffs and Kabras Sugar in the Enterprise Cup semis. The sugar men went to win all the trophies.

Interim head coach Andre Amonde believes that the strong start was no accident, insisting that the team has worked hard to build chemistry early.

“We want to keep our momentum. The boys were very direct last weekend and played for each other. If we maintain that chemistry and stay focused from the first whistle, we believe we can get another good result,” said Amonde.

KCB face a wounded Kisumu side desperate to respond after falling 36-12 to Nondies at Mamboleo last weekend.

In Nairobi, defending champions Kabras Sugar, who beat MMUST 67-6 in Kakamega in the opening week, will be in Nairobi for a tricky trip to Daystar Falcons.

The sugar men remain one of the most feared sides in the competition and are unbeaten in a Kenya Cup match since February 2022.

Their opponents, newcomers Daystar, fell 76-16 to Menengai Oilers and will be eager to show they can compete at this level, especially at home in Athi River.

But they face a Kabras side known for punishing even the smallest mistakes, and it will take something special from the students to slow down the champions.

Strathmore Leos, 32-30 winners over KU Blak Blad in week one, will be looking to build on their solid start when they host Nondies. Led by an ambitious head coach Willis Ojal, the team believes they can dream big this season.

“We want to reach the playoffs, but that’s not where we plan to stop. Our goal is the semi-finals, and we believe we have a very good chance,” said Ojal.

A win against Nondies, who impressed in their victory over Kisumu, would underline Strathmore’s ambition.

Kenya Harlequin host MMUST. Quins edged Nakuru 23-18 while MMUST conceded heavily against Kabras.

.

.

.

