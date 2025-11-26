Kenya to host World Sevens Series in Nairobi

Shujaa players celebrate a win at Los Angeles Sevens. [World Rugby]

Kenya has received a major boost on the global rugby stage after World Rugby confirmed that Nairobi will host one of the three HSBC SVNS Division Two legs in the 2026 season.

The announcement, made during the official launch of the HSBC SVNS 2026 calendar in Dubai, marks the first time Kenya will stage an event of this level, signalling a new chapter for the nation’s growing rugby reputation.

Kenya had submitted its bid in September, hoping to be part of the newly created Division Two circuit of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

A team of World Rugby officials later visited the country to assess facilities and readiness.

Their approval has now positioned Nairobi as the host of the opening leg of the Division Two tour, set to take place between February and March 2026.

The introduction of the Division Two structure is part of World Rugby’s expanded and more inclusive SVNS model.

Under the new system, six men’s and six women’s teams will compete across three Division Two events.

Their goal will be to finish among the top four nations and advance to the HSBC SVNS World Championship, where they will face the top eight Division One teams in the final stages of the season. The teams that finish inside the top eight overall will earn promotion to Division One for the 2027 campaign.

The confirmation comes at a perfect time for Kenya, whose national teams—Shujaa and the Lionesses—have been placed in Division Two for the 2026 season.

This gives both sides a rare opportunity to compete for promotion on home soil, backed by local supporters and familiar conditions.

For a country that has long been passionate about rugby sevens, hosting a World Rugby-sanctioned event represents both recognition and responsibility.

Nairobi’s selection also underscores the city’s growing reputation as a sports destination. In recent years, Kenya has hosted international athletics, rallying, and continental rugby events, but the arrival of an HSBC SVNS leg elevates the country to a new global platform.

It is expected to attract thousands of fans, boost local tourism, and increase visibility for Kenyan rugby.

With the expanded SVNS calendar featuring 13 tournaments worldwide, Kenya’s inclusion affirms World Rugby’s commitment to developing the sport in new markets.

As preparations begin, excitement is already building among players, fans, and officials who view this as a turning point for the sport in the country.

For Shujaa and the Lionesses, the Nairobi leg will not just be another tournament—it will be a chance to chase promotion in front of a home crowd and strengthen Kenya’s long-standing love affair with rugby sevens.