All set for Kenya Cup return with eyes on newboys Daystar and MMUST

Nelson Makokha of Menengai Oilers (center) evades a tackle from Kabras Sugar duo of Kevin Wekesa and Patrick Lumumba during Kenya Cup match played on March 1,2025.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

All eyes will be on newly promoted sides Daystar University Falcons and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) RFC when the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup season kicks off on Saturday with six exciting matches across the country.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar begin their title defence at the Kakamega Showground against MMUST, who make their return to the top division eager to prove that they belong among Kenya’s rugby elite.

Kabras have been dominant in recent seasons and are unbeaten in the past two campaigns, making the opening fixture a tough test for MMUST.

MMUST head coach John Asila says his side is not intimidated, but instead motivated to rise to the challenge.

“We respect Kabras, they are a very strong side, but we have prepared well and plan to compete from the first whistle. We know what to expect and we want to show that we can play at this level,” Asila said.

In Nakuru, last season’s finalists Menengai Oilers host Daystar Falcons at the Nakuru ASK Showground.

The Oilers, who have been consistent playoff contenders, will be targeting a strong start at home, but Daystar will be keen to show that their promotion was no fluke.

In Nairobi, KCB Rugby welcome returning side Impala RFC at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club in a match that promises to draw interest as Impala look to settle back into top-flight rugby.

Ngong Racecourse hosts Nondescripts against Kisumu RFC, with both sides hoping for a positive start to the season.

Kenyatta University will stage the much-anticipated university derby between KU Blak Blad and Strathmore Leos, always a fixture full of passion and intensity.

At the RFUEA Grounds, Kenya Harlequin face Nakuru RFC in what is expected to be another high-energy encounter as both teams push for a winning start to the campaign.

2025-20226 Kenya Cup week 1 fixtures

Kabras Sugar vs MMUST – Kakamega Showground

Menengai Oilers vs Daystar Falcons– Nakuru ASK Showground

KCB Rugby vs Impala RFC– KCB Ruaraka Sports Club

Nondescripts vs Kisumu RFC – Ngong Racecourse

KU Blak Blad vs Strathmore Leos– Kenyatta University

Keny Harlequin vs Nakuru RFC – RFUEA Grounds