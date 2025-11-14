×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Okulu and Okello to captain Kenya Lionesses ahead of Rugby Africa Women's Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 14, 2025
Grace Adhiambo (center) of Lioness 1 is tackled by Uganda’s dou Zindale Masuku (left) and Aphiwe Ngwevu (left) during the 23rd Edition 2021 Safari 7s tournament at The Nyayo National stadium on Saturday, Oct 31, 2021.[FILE/Standard]

Grace Okulu and Janet Okello will lead the Kenya Lionesses as co-captains as the hosts begin quest to dethrone South Africa and win the 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens.

The technical bench confirmed a 13-player squad, signalling both continuity and fresh competition ahead of Saturday’s opening matches against Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Lionesses coach Simon Odongo has kept the core of the team intact, retaining nine players from the squad that featured in the recent Safari Sevens. Chajira, Okello and Freshia Awino remain key senior figures expected to guide the team through the preliminary rounds.

Experienced names such as Naomi Amuguni, Moreen Muritu, Christabel Lindo, Sinaida Nyachio, Edith Nariaka and Faith Livoi have also kept their places, giving the team much-needed stability.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

One of the biggest boosts is the return of Okulu, who has been based in France and brings strong playmaking skills. Her comeback is expected to add calmness and direction in crucial moments.

Odongo has also handed opportunities to Nelly Chikombe and Phoebe Akinyi, whose recent form earned them a place in the travelling squad. Ann Namunyak completes the list of new additions as the coaches strengthen different areas of the team.

However, Charity Nillah, Faith Achieng and Marvel Oswago are not included this time as the technical bench adjusts the squad for the continental competition.

With a blend of experience, leadership and returning talent, the Lionesses will be aiming for a strong start when they face Ghana and Ivory Coast in Saturday’s group stage.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Lionesses Rugby Africa Cup Women Rugby 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens
.

Latest Stories

Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
National
By Mike Kihaki
5 hrs ago
Court dismisses woman's bid to deny 'husband' Sh258,000 rent
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Politics
By Willis Oketch
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
By Willis Oketch 5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
By Patrick Muinde 5 hrs ago
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved