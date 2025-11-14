Okulu and Okello to captain Kenya Lionesses ahead of Rugby Africa Women's Sevens

Grace Adhiambo (center) of Lioness 1 is tackled by Uganda’s dou Zindale Masuku (left) and Aphiwe Ngwevu (left) during the 23rd Edition 2021 Safari 7s tournament at The Nyayo National stadium on Saturday, Oct 31, 2021.[FILE/Standard]

Grace Okulu and Janet Okello will lead the Kenya Lionesses as co-captains as the hosts begin quest to dethrone South Africa and win the 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens.

The technical bench confirmed a 13-player squad, signalling both continuity and fresh competition ahead of Saturday’s opening matches against Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Lionesses coach Simon Odongo has kept the core of the team intact, retaining nine players from the squad that featured in the recent Safari Sevens. Chajira, Okello and Freshia Awino remain key senior figures expected to guide the team through the preliminary rounds.

Experienced names such as Naomi Amuguni, Moreen Muritu, Christabel Lindo, Sinaida Nyachio, Edith Nariaka and Faith Livoi have also kept their places, giving the team much-needed stability.

One of the biggest boosts is the return of Okulu, who has been based in France and brings strong playmaking skills. Her comeback is expected to add calmness and direction in crucial moments.

Odongo has also handed opportunities to Nelly Chikombe and Phoebe Akinyi, whose recent form earned them a place in the travelling squad. Ann Namunyak completes the list of new additions as the coaches strengthen different areas of the team.

However, Charity Nillah, Faith Achieng and Marvel Oswago are not included this time as the technical bench adjusts the squad for the continental competition.

With a blend of experience, leadership and returning talent, the Lionesses will be aiming for a strong start when they face Ghana and Ivory Coast in Saturday’s group stage.