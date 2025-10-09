All eyes on Mola as Kenya Morans eye Safari Sevens glory

Victor Mola of Strathmore Leons dive to score against Harliquins in their Kabeberi 7s match at RFUEA Grounds. Sept 6, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

All eyes will be on Strathmore Leos speedster Victor Mola when the Kenya Morans take to the field at the 2025 Safari Sevens, which kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium from October 10 to 12.

Mola, who finished the 2025 National Sevens Circuit as both the top try scorer and top points scorer, has been rewarded for his outstanding season with a place in Morans’ 13-man squad.

The talented winger crossed the line an impressive 42 times, playing a key role as Strathmore Leos finished second overall in the circuit.

The Morans, who are Kenya’s second-string national team, have named a blend of youth and experience under captain John Okoth.

The squad includes seven debutants, showing the coaches’ intent to give new talent a platform to shine.

Joining Mola from Strathmore are his club teammates Barnabas Owuor, and first-timers Elton Amalemba and Arnold Muita, who will be making their Safari Sevens debut.

Another exciting inclusion is Rayvon Ambale from Kabras Sugar, who impressed during the final legs of the Sevens Circuit after returning from a two-year stint in the United Kingdom.

Other debutants include David Nyangige, Arnold Agonda, Clinton Amukuachi, Daniel Kipchirchir, and Eugene Ojiambo, all eager to make their mark at one of Africa’s most prestigious rugby sevens tournaments.

The rest of the squad features Brian Mutua and Elvis Olukusi, who bring experience and stability to the team.

The Morans will be looking to build on their impressive run last year, when they finished third after defeating Zimbabwe Cheetahs 26–5 to avenge earlier losses at the Africa Games and Africa Men’s Sevens.

This year’s Safari Sevens promises thrilling action, with Shujaa defending their title against strong opposition from Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, Reunion, and Walukuba Barbarians, as well as international invitational sides such as Shogun Rugby, French Renegades, UK Select, and Apache Rugby.

Kenyan club champions KCB RFC will also feature in the tournament.

Mola and his teammates will now aim to use the tournament to stake their claim for future national team call-ups.