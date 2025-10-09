KCB out to show their quality at Safari Sevens

KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning a match at Driftwood Sevens.[KCB Rugby]

KCB will take to the pitch this weekend hoping to perform better at the highly anticipated 27th edition of the Safari Sevens at Nyayo Stadium.

The bankers, fresh from clinching the National Sevens Circuit title, will be among the top contenders in a tournament that has attracted 20 teams, 12 men’s and eight women’s sides, from across the region and beyond.

This year’s Safari Sevens promises thrilling action as Kenya’s Shujaa seek to defend their crown against regional powerhouses Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Other challengers include Zambia, Reunion, and Walukuba Barbarians (Uganda), with international flair provided by invitational sides such as Shogun Rugby, French Renegades, UK Select, and Apache Rugby.

KCB will be under the stewardship of Jacob Ojee, who takes charge in place of Andrew Amonde, currently on national duty with Shujaa.

Ojee expressed confidence in his squad’s preparations and readiness to make an impact at the tournament.

“We are coming into the Safari 7s with momentum and belief after a successful circuit. The boys are in great shape, and our focus is on executing our game plan with precision. Safari Sevens is always a special tournament, playing against top regional and international teams gives us an opportunity to test ourselves and raise our standards. We are here to compete and make our fans proud,” said Ojee.

With several of KCB’s senior stars on national duty, including Floyd Wabwire, Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati, Festus Shiasi, and Elvis Olukusi, Ojee will be banking on the club’s exciting crop of youngsters to step up.

Rising talents Austin Sikutwa, Bramwel Kilwake, Mike Wekesa, Brian Wahinya, Emmanuel Opondo, experienced Bob Muhati and Davies Nyaundi, among others, are expected to shoulder responsibility and showcase their potential on the big stage.