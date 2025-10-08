Ooro and Asati to lead Shujaa at 2025 Safari Sevens

Shujaa captain George Ooro in action at Dubai Sevens. [Kenya Sevens]

Kenya’s national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, has named a strong 13-man squad for the 2025 Safari Sevens tournament set to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium from October 10 to 12.

George Ooro and Samuel Asati will continue to serve as co-captains, having guided their club KCB to victory in the 2025 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit last month.

The experienced duo will lead Shujaa as they seek to successfully defend the Safari Sevens title.

The squad also includes regular stars Vincent Onyala, Kevin Wekesa, Chrisant Ojwang, Patrick Odongo, Daniel Abukuse, Floyd Wabwire, Festus Shiasi, and William Mwanji.

Gabriel Ayimba makes a return to the team for a second straight Safari Sevens, while Jackson Siketi has earned a promotion from Morans, having impressed in the 2024 edition.

Speaking after unveiling the squad, head coach Kevin Wambua said the team selection aims to build both strength and balance ahead of future competitions.

“This year’s Safari Sevens is not just about showcasing talent but about building depth and testing combinations as we prepare for bigger challenges ahead,” Wambua said.

“The blend of experience and debutants gives us balance, and the home fans can expect a feast of rugby.”

The 27th edition of the Safari Sevens will feature 20 teams—12 in the men’s category and eight in the women’s category. It will mark a special return to the historic Nyayo National Stadium for the first time since 2021.

Shujaa head into the tournament as defending champions after beating Shogun 12-0 in last year’s final in Machakos, while Spain’s Costa Blanca Barbarians will return to defend their women’s title.