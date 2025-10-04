×
Timely boost for Safari 7s as tourney returns to Nyayo

By Jonah Onyango | Oct. 4, 2025

 

Shujaa's Brian Mutugi and South Africa player during the 2023 Safari 7s tournament at RFUEA ground on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023. [File, Standard]

The 2025 Safari Sevens has received a major boost with Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, announcing a Sh22 million sponsorship for the tournament set for October 10–12 at Nyayo Stadium.

Now in its 27th edition since its launch in 1996, the Safari Sevens remains one of Africa’s most prestigious rugby tournaments, attracting both professional and invitational sides from around the world.

This year marks the fourth time the event will be staged at Nyayo Stadium, following previous editions in 2011, 2012, and 2021.

The 2025 tournament will feature 20 teams: 12 men’s and 8 women’s sides, promising fans a weekend of top-tier rugby action.

Defending women’s champions Costa Blanca Barbarians headline the international entrants, while Kenya’s Shujaa will look to retain their crown on home soil.

In the women’s category, the Kenya Lionesses will be aiming to reclaim top honours after Costa Blanca Barbarians lifted the Robin Cahill Trophy in last year’s Machakos edition.

Confirmed men’s teams include Shujaa, Morans, Apache, French Renegades, ReUnion (French Colony), UK Select, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Shogun, and KCB Rugby – the 2025 National Sevens Circuit champions.

In the women’s competition, the Kenya Lionesses are joined by the Cubs, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Shogun, Belgium, and defending champions Costa Blanca Barbarians.

Kenya Rugby Union CEO Thomas Odundo warmly welcomed the sponsorship.

“The Safari Sevens has always been a special event for the rugby family in Kenya and across the region. KBL’s continued support through Tusker is vital in enabling us to host an event of this scale, attract top international teams, and deliver a memorable experience for players and fans. We are excited to return to Nyayo and look forward to a thrilling weekend of rugby," Odundo said.

On her part, KBL Head of Mainstream Beer Christine Kariuki said: “Tusker has walked with Kenyan rugby for over three decades, and the Safari Sevens is one of the most iconic features of that story. For us, this sponsorship is about more than rugby as it is also about uniting fans, celebrating Kenyan excellence, and giving players a platform to showcase their talent against some of the best in the world. We are proud to once again be part of this tournament, both on the pitch and in creating unforgettable experiences for the fans.”

.

.

.

