KCB and Strathmore reach Dala 7s quarters

KCB's Brian Wahinya (R) in action during Dala Sevens on September 12, 2025.[Michael Mute,Standard]

KCB Rugby and Strathmore University Leos kept their hopes of winning the National Sevens Circuit title alive after qualifying for the quarter-finals set for today.

The top two teams in the circuit this year both won their first two preliminary matches to book a place in the last eight with the bankers now one win away from winning a fifth title.

KCB are top of the circuit with 104 points, nine points ahead of second placed Leos. The bankers need only 15 points to be crowned champions, a feat they will achieve if they qualify for the semi-finals today.

KCB got off to a perfect start in Group C after seeing off Homeboyz 36-12 before schooling invitational outfit Embu Rugby 36-0 to make the knock outs.

Mwamba joined the bankers after hitting Embu 40-0 and Homeboyz 24-5.

University students on the other hand hammered Kisumu RFC 36-0 and Impala Saracens 29-0 in Group D while Menengai Oilers ran over Kisumu 50-0 and Impala 48-0 to top the pool.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons, Menengai Oilers joined KCB and Leos in the last eight after also impressing.

In Group A, Catholic Monks suffered their first loss of the day as MMUST RFC beat them 17-12. This is after the university side had stunned Nakuru 14-10.

Defending champions Kabras RFC had to dig deep to edge Nakuru RFC 21-14, a result that gave them control of the pool and a ticket to the quarterfinals. The sugar men had humbled MMUST 34-15 in their opening match.

Group B action saw Kenya Harlequin bounce back with a 29-14 victory over Mombasa RFC, but it was Daystar Falcons who stole the show, running in five tries to stun Nondescripts RFC 31-12 and secure a direct place in the quarters after two wins.