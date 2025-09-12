South Coast Pirates unveil ex-KCB star Khadambi as new head coach. [Courtesy]

South Coast Pirates RFC have confirmed the appointment of Tony “Lujesi” Khadambi as their new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship season.

Khadambi, a familiar name in Kenyan rugby, brings with him a wealth of experience both as a player and coach.

His playing career saw him turn out for top clubs including Impala, KCB, and Homeboyz, as well as the Kenya U20 (Chipu) 7s side, where he captained the team.

After hanging up his boots, he established himself as a respected coach, guiding Moi University Arsonists to success, working with Uganda’s Tororo Crest and Jinja Hippos, and dedicating time to grassroot rugby development across the region.

At Pirates, Khadambi will be tasked with raising the team’s competitiveness in the Championship while also nurturing young talent from the Coast region.

The club says his philosophy matches the Pirates’ values of ambition, resilience, and community spirit.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Khadambi on board,” read a statement from the club’s management.

“His passion for the game, deep understanding of player development, and commitment to community rugby make him the right fit as we chart the next chapter of our journey.”

Khadambi admitted he was humbled by the appointment and recalled his earlier brief stint with the club as an important moment in shaping his decision.

“Honestly, I was both surprised and humbled to be selected among many strong candidates for this role. Having previously spent two weeks with the Pirates earlier in the year, I saw first-hand the hunger and potential in the squad,” he said.

“That experience planted a seed, and I felt this was a team I could contribute to in a meaningful way. Now that I have been given the trust, my focus is to give my all and serve the club with the dedication it deserves.”