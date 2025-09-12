×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

South Coast Pirates unveil ex-KCB star Khadambi as new head coach

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 12, 2025
South Coast Pirates unveil ex-KCB star Khadambi as new head coach.[Courtesy]

South Coast Pirates RFC have confirmed the appointment of Tony “Lujesi” Khadambi as their new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship season.

Khadambi, a familiar name in Kenyan rugby, brings with him a wealth of experience both as a player and coach.

His playing career saw him turn out for top clubs including Impala, KCB, and Homeboyz, as well as the Kenya U20 (Chipu) 7s side, where he captained the team.

After hanging up his boots, he established himself as a respected coach, guiding Moi University Arsonists to success, working with Uganda’s Tororo Crest and Jinja Hippos, and dedicating time to grassroot rugby development across the region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

At Pirates, Khadambi will be tasked with raising the team’s competitiveness in the Championship while also nurturing young talent from the Coast region.

The club says his philosophy matches the Pirates’ values of ambition, resilience, and community spirit.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Khadambi on board,” read a statement from the club’s management.

“His passion for the game, deep understanding of player development, and commitment to community rugby make him the right fit as we chart the next chapter of our journey.”

Khadambi admitted he was humbled by the appointment and recalled his earlier brief stint with the club as an important moment in shaping his decision.

“Honestly, I was both surprised and humbled to be selected among many strong candidates for this role. Having previously spent two weeks with the Pirates earlier in the year, I saw first-hand the hunger and potential in the squad,” he said.

“That experience planted a seed, and I felt this was a team I could contribute to in a meaningful way. Now that I have been given the trust, my focus is to give my all and serve the club with the dedication it deserves.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

South Coast Pirates RFC South Coast Pirates RFC Head Coach Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Coast Region Rugby
.

Latest Stories

Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
National
By Brian Otieno
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
By Dennis Kabaara 4 hrs ago
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved