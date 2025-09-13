×
Kisumu RFC ready to impress home fans at Dala Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 13, 2025
Menengai Oilers' Daniel Chirchir and Kisumu RFC captain John Baraka in the first day of 2025 Kabeberi 7s at RFUEA grounds. Aug 6, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu RFC will be playing for pride and redemption when the Dala Sevens, the final leg of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit, kicks off today at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo grounds.

The Lakeside rugby outfit has endured a difficult campaign, managing only one point at last weekend’s Kabeberi Sevens  in Nairobi. But on home soil, they are determined to put up a fight despite landing in one of the toughest pools.

Kisumu has been drawn in Group D alongside title-chasing Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers, and Impala Saracens.

Kisumu captain John Baraka admitted it will be a big challenge but promised that his team will not roll over.

“We know we are in a very tough pool, but playing at home gives us extra motivation,” Baraka said.

“Our approach will be simple: respect our opponents but fight for every ball and every try. The fans in Kisumu always give us energy, and we want to make them proud.”

The team’s leadership believes that while the Sevens Circuit has been tough, the bigger picture is the Kenya Cup season ahead.

Kisumu RFC chairman Gabriel Ouma said preparations have been ongoing not just for Dala Sevens but also for the 2025–2026 campaign.

“Our boys have struggled in the circuit, but this is part of the growth process,” Ouma said.

“We are using Dala Sevens to test our character and systems. The main goal is to build a strong team for the Kenya Cup. We want Kisumu to be competitive, not just participants.”

As Kisumu look to make a mark at home, the bigger battle at Dala Sevens is between KCB and Strathmore Leos for the overall circuit crown.

The 25th edition of the National Sevens Circuit has seen KCB rise to the top with 104 points after five rounds.

The bankers have won three tournaments — Driftwood, Christie, and Kabeberi — while also finishing strongly in Prinsloo and Embu. They need to reach at least the semi-finals in Kisumu to secure the title.

With a nine-point lead over Strathmore (95 points), KCB’s fate is firmly in their own hands. A fourth-place finish, worth 15 points, will guarantee them the championship regardless of what Strathmore achieve.

Strathmore, meanwhile, remain hopeful of an upset. The Leos have been consistent, and a tournament victory in Kisumu (worth 22 points) could snatch the crown if KCB falters.

Elsewhere, defending champions  Kabras Sugar RFC headline Group A alongside CUEA Monks, MMUST, and Nakuru RFC.

Kabras won the Dala Sevens last year and will be keen to defend their crown. Group B brings together Daystar Falcons, MSC Rugby, Kenya Harlequin, and Nondescripts in a highly competitive mix.

Group C has current leaders KCB, who will square off against Mwamba RFC, Homeboyz RFC, and Embu RFC.

The Dala Sevens also carries a deep history. Over the years, the National Sevens Circuit has produced some of Kenya’s best rugby moments.

Kenya Harlequin lead the roll of honour with four titles (2005, 2006, 2012, 2024), ending a 12-year wait last season. Impala Saracens dominated the early years, winning the first three editions between 1999 and 2001 and adding another in 2004. KCB, however, have stamped their authority in recent times, lifting the crown in 2013, 2014, 2019, and 2023.

Mwamba RFC also had a golden period between 2007 and 2011, bagging four championships. Homeboyz have won twice, while Kabras, Nakuru, Oilers, Strathmore, and Ulinzi have each won the overall title once.

