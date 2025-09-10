×
Will Kabras Sugar find winning sweetness at Dala Sevens again?

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 10, 2025
Kabras Sugar celebrate after winning Dala Sevens on August 18, 2024.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

The 2025 National Sevens Circuit reaches its climax this weekend with the Dala Sevens in Kisumu, and all eyes are on Kabras Sugar as they seek to successfully defend the crown they won last year.

Kabras lifted their first-ever Dala Sevens trophy in 2024 after a dominant 24-5 victory over Menengai Oilers at the Mamboleo Grounds.

But history suggests the task will not be easy. Since the tournament began in 2003, only two clubs—Homeboyz and Mwamba—have managed to successfully defend the Dala title back-to-back.

Mwamba achieved the feat in 2010 and 2011, while Homeboyz repeated the trick in 2016 and 2017.

KCB Rugby remain the most decorated side in Dala Sevens history with six titles, the most recent coming in 2023.

They head to Kisumu as strong favourites again, leading the 2025 National Sevens Circuit standings with 104 points.

The Bankers only need to reach the semi-finals to be crowned overall champions, keeping them well ahead of their closest challengers Strathmore Leos, who sit second with 95 points.

Mwamba RFC and Homeboyz, with three titles each, also boast strong records at the Kisumu showpiece, while Kenya Harlequin and Nakuru have lifted the trophy twice.

Strathmore Leos, who won in 2013, will be hoping to finish their season on a high as they chase KCB in the standings.

For Kabras, the challenge will be not just to repeat their 2024 heroics but also to join the exclusive list of sides that have successfully defended the Dala crown.

With KCB chasing the overall circuit title and other teams eager to end the season with silverware, this year’s Dala Sevens promises to deliver another thrilling finale.

.

.

.

