Top guns book tickets in Kabeberi Sevens quarters

Victor Mola of Strathmore Leons dive to score against Harliquins in their Kabeberi 7s match at RFUEA Grounds. Sept 6, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers showed massive improvement yesterday after commanding wins to join National Sevens Circuit front runners KCB and Strathmore University Leos in the quarter-finals of the Kabeberi Sevens ending today at the RFUEA Grounds.

The sugar men have been suffering on the road during this year’s circuit, being beaten easily at Driftwood, Prinsloo, Christie and Embu Sevens legs while university students Leos matched KCB’s vigour and flair.

All that changed yesterday when Kabras thumped Kisumu RFC 61-0 to kick off the fifth leg of the circuit on a high note as Michael Okello, Kevin Wekesa, Brian Tanga, Brian Mutua, Roy Muruti, William Mwanji dominated offensively for the Kenya Cup champions.

In their second match, Kabras again made light work of Embu RFC, picking a 43-0 win.

Rayvonne Ambale opened the scoring with a solo effort before setting up Roy Maruti for the second.

Brian Mutua then released Kevin Wekesa on the right wing for a corner try. Mike Okello’s quick offload set up Ambale for his brace to close the first half.

Ambale received a yellow card late in the first half, but it didn’t slow the sugarmen.

Substitute Mike Lukusi came on to score twice, while William Mwanji added a final try in the corner to seal the 43-0 rout and confirm Kabras’ place in the quarters with six points.

“It’s been a massive journey for us during the circuit. Yes, playing 15s and 7s involves different approaches and mechanism, but the team is coming up well after tough opening legs.

“We are growing and adapting and am happy the team is coming up well before the 15s season begins in the next two months,” said Kabras coach Carlos Katywa. Menengai Oilers also stormed into the last eight with a commanding 52-0 victory over Kisumu RFC.

Kenya U20 star Daniel Kipchirchir scored the opener and added a brace from scrums to complete a first-half hat-trick.

Beldad Ogeta and Alvin Khavoli also crossed the whitewash, while Nelson Makokha and Philip Okeyo added tries in the second half to complete the demolition. Title favourites KCB begun the match with a massive 54-0 win over University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine before confirming their quarter-final slot with another emphatic victory, this time a 31-0 over Mombasa RFC.

Floyd Wabwire opened the scoring with a break on the left, before Bob Muhati added a centre-post try. Brian Wahinya also got on the scoresheet to give KCB a halftime lead. They added 12 points after the break to seal a comfortable win and move to six points.

Strathmore Leos cruised to a 25-7 win over Mwamba RFC before maintaining their fine run with a 31-0 win over Impala RFC. Nygel Amaitsa opened the scoring from a loose ball before speedster Victor Mola doubled the lead.

The Leos added a third try in the left corner before second-half scores from Mola and Samuel Wafula sealed the victory, putting them top of their pool with six points.

Action continues today.