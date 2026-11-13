Anger after tenant killed over Sh1,500 rent arrears

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Police officers arrives at the scene where a house agent killed a tenant over sh 1500 rent arrears, at Nookopir area kitengela kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Tension gripped Noonkopir Estate in Kitengela, Kajiado County, following the death of a tenant after a scuffle with a house agent.

The shocking incident, which occurred on Friday morning, left residents in disbelief after the middle-aged tenant, identified as Maurice Otieno, reportedly died following a confrontation with the agent over his failure to pay Sh1,500 in outstanding October rent.

According to neighbours, the disagreement began when the agent visited the premises to establish why some tenants had not cleared their monthly rent.

When he confronted Otieno over the outstanding Sh1,500, the deceased reportedly pleaded with him to allow him until the afternoon, saying he was expecting his salary and would settle the arrears immediately after receiving it.

However, what appeared to be an ordinary disagreement over rent allegedly turned tragic after the agent became angry and refused to grant the tenant the additional time.

One of the residents, who witnessed the events leading to the fatal confrontation, said the agent insisted that the landlord could not wait until the afternoon for the money.

"We are deeply disturbed by what happened. The agent arrived in the morning asking tenants who had not paid their October rent. When he asked the deceased why he had not settled his arrears, Otieno explained that he was expecting his salary and would pay in the afternoon," Tabitha Wambui.

She added: "But the agent became furious and shouted that the house owner could not wait until afternoon. We never imagined that a disagreement over such a small amount of money would end in someone's death."

The witness further alleged that the agent briefly left the scene before returning armed with a hammer, which he allegedly used to attack the tenant.

According to Margaret Mutheu, a neighbour to the deceased, a physical confrontation ensued, with the two reportedly struggling before Otieno was struck on the head.

"He left for a short while, and we thought the matter was over. To our shock, he returned carrying a hammer. He hit Maurice on the head as the two struggled. Everything happened so quickly, and the victim collapsed," she narrated.

The tenant reportedly died at the scene, leaving neighbours and other residents horrified by the brutality of the incident.

The killing sparked outrage in the neighbourhood, with residents questioning how a disagreement over Sh1,500 in rent arrears could escalate into such a deadly confrontation.

Angry residents reportedly attempted to apprehend the suspect immediately after the incident, but he managed to disappear before he could be arrested.

The atmosphere remained tense as residents gathered at the scene, demanding justice for the deceased and calling on security agencies to ensure the suspect was brought to book.

Police officers arrives at the scene where a house agent killed a tenant over sh 1500 rent arrears, at Nookopir area kitengela kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Some residents condemned what they described as growing intolerance among landlords and their agents when dealing with tenants facing temporary financial difficulties.

They called for peaceful dispute-resolution mechanisms, warning that disagreements over rent should never be settled through violence.

Police officers later arrived at the scene, documented the incident and moved the body to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

The incident is expected to renew debate over the treatment of tenants by property managers and the need for landlords and their agents to follow lawful procedures when recovering rent arrears.

Residents urged police to launch an immediate manhunt for the suspect, saying the family of the deceased deserved justice.

"This man should be brought to book, how do u kill someone over rent arrears, why take law into your hands, possed Jane Mukani a resident.

As investigations continue, the circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation, including the alleged use of a hammer, are expected to form part of the police inquiry.

The tragedy has left painful questions about the value of human life and the consequences of allowing a simple rent dispute to spiral into deadly violence.