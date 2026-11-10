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Scramble for late Limo's estate intensifies as long-serving employee demands recognition

By Wycliffe Kipsang | Nov. 10, 2026
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Ruth Jeruto Limo being cross-examined by lawyer David Ombot for the accused person in the matter. [Wycliff Kipsang,Standard]

The scramble for the estate of the late prominent Eldoret evangelist Edward Limo, worth several billion shillings, has taken a new twist after his family disowned his long-serving employee, who wants to be recognised as a beneficiary.

Ruth Jeruto Limo, one of the deceased’s children, has accused John Macharia Mulabi, who served as principal of one of the deceased’s private learning institutions, of using forged documents to claim a share of her late father’s vast estate, estimated to be worth more than Sh3 billion.

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Related Topics

Limo Successsion Ruth Jeruto Limo John Macharia Mulabi
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