Nakuru MCAs want Kihika summoned over county's expenditure and budget

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika before the Senate Devolution Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on September 17, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nakuru Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) want Governor Susan Kihika summoned before the house to shed light on the discrepancy between budgetary allocations and actual expenditure.

The MCAs unanimously agreed that the county government was doing badly and the only person with all the answers to alleged procurement irregularities, misuse of funds and lack of accountability was Governor Kihika.