Protest erupts in Naivasha as dust from a quarry sparks health concerns

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Residents of Kedong, Naivasha, protest at a Chinese-owned quarry accused of operating despite NEMA stop orders. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

A Chinese company is on the spot for ignoring orders from NEMA and the Ministry of Mining to stop quarrying activities in Kedong, Naivasha.

Following the impunity, angry residents stormed the facility located off Moi South Lake Road, accusing the investor of massive air and noise pollution.

Carrying placards and twigs, over 300 demonstrators, including parents from a nearby school, vowed to hold weekly demonstrations until the investor abides by the law. Residents of Kedong, Naivasha, protest at a Chinese-owned quarry accused of operating despite NEMA stop orders. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

For the last two months, the company has been illegally engaged in quarrying activities, with dust and blasting affecting nearby homes and institutions.

According to Caroline Wanjiku from Longonot Vista Resort, quarrying activities had paralysed their operations, resulting in massive losses.

She said that the Ministry of Mining and NEMA had issued orders to the foreign company to stop quarrying activities, but these had been ignored.

“This is impunity of the highest order, and we are wondering if a Kenyan can do the same in China, and at this time the government stamped its foot on this issue,” she said.

Wanjiku further noted that the loud blasts and dust had health complications among residents, adding that they would not be deterred in their fight.

Residents of Kedong, Naivasha, protest at a Chinese-owned quarry accused of operating despite NEMA stop orders. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

A parent, Margaret Kusa from Longonot DEB Prima School, said that their children have been complaining of chest pain since the quarrying activities started.

“At times, learning activities in the school are paralysed due to the dust, and we are calling on the national government to come to our rescue,” she said.

Another resident, Mark Mwangi, said that no public participation was conducted in accordance with the law before work on the vast quarry began.

“The environmental law requires that before any quarry starts operations, there should be public engagement, but this was not done,” he said.

A youth leader, David Chege, vowed that they would hold weekly demonstrations until the quarry was closed and the activities withdrawn.

“We shall not get tired as we demand justice and we are ready to camp here until this oppressive company is kicked out,” he said.

A senior officer from NEMA, who declined to be named, confirmed that neither the authority nor the Nakuru County government licensed the company.

“This company has been working illegally; they don’t have any licenses, and we have served them with stop orders, but this has been ignored,” said the officer.