Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Magadi residents grapple with water shortage as dry spell persists

By Peterson Githaiga | Sep. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of magadi area search for water following the ongoing shortage in the  area. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Hundreds of residents in villages on the outskirts of Magadi town are grappling with acute water shortages as a prolonged dry spell leaves the rangelands bare and water sources drying up.

The worsening drought has left residents and their livestock facing an increasingly desperate search for water, with most traditional water sources having dried up after months of little or no rain.

The closure of Tata Chemicals Magadi a month ago by the Ministry of Mining over alleged non-compliance issues has further aggravated the water crisis, particularly in Ok Keri village, about 42 kilometres from Magadi.

For years, residents have depended on water ferried to them by Tata Chemicals cargo trains en route to the company's Kajiado town depot.

A spot check by the Satndard shows acute water shortage in the area.

Those interviewed narrated the safering they are under going without water for their domestic use and animals.

“Since the government stopped the operations of this company, we have been trekking for many kilomiters to get water, we are grateful that the government has started negotiations with the investor," said Solomon Kikanian a resident.

He said the suspension of the cargo train following the company's closure has forced residents to trek for kilometres in search of water for domestic use and their livestock.

Residents say the single lorry currently being used by Tata Chemicals to supply water is inadequate to meet the needs of hundreds of people.

“We only gettable single lorry per day and it is not enough to the people leaving here," said Salome Kiseto.

They are now calling on both the county and national governments to supplement the water trucking programme, particularly during the current dry season.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mining has set up a technical team to address the standoff between the government and the soda ash mining company.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Magadi Magadi Drought Magadi Water Shortage Magadi Prolonged Dry Spell
.

Latest Stories

Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
National
By George Sayagie
2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
National
By Peter Theuri
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved