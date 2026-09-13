Magadi residents grapple with water shortage as dry spell persists

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of magadi area search for water following the ongoing shortage in the area. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Hundreds of residents in villages on the outskirts of Magadi town are grappling with acute water shortages as a prolonged dry spell leaves the rangelands bare and water sources drying up.

The worsening drought has left residents and their livestock facing an increasingly desperate search for water, with most traditional water sources having dried up after months of little or no rain.

The closure of Tata Chemicals Magadi a month ago by the Ministry of Mining over alleged non-compliance issues has further aggravated the water crisis, particularly in Ok Keri village, about 42 kilometres from Magadi.

For years, residents have depended on water ferried to them by Tata Chemicals cargo trains en route to the company's Kajiado town depot.

A spot check by the Satndard shows acute water shortage in the area.

Those interviewed narrated the safering they are under going without water for their domestic use and animals.

“Since the government stopped the operations of this company, we have been trekking for many kilomiters to get water, we are grateful that the government has started negotiations with the investor," said Solomon Kikanian a resident.

He said the suspension of the cargo train following the company's closure has forced residents to trek for kilometres in search of water for domestic use and their livestock.

Residents say the single lorry currently being used by Tata Chemicals to supply water is inadequate to meet the needs of hundreds of people.

“We only gettable single lorry per day and it is not enough to the people leaving here," said Salome Kiseto.

They are now calling on both the county and national governments to supplement the water trucking programme, particularly during the current dry season.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mining has set up a technical team to address the standoff between the government and the soda ash mining company.