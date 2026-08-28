'People power' takes on rising insecurity in Iten

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Iten Municipal Manager Felix Kirongo addresses the press after a security meeting with residents of Koisung’ur in Elgeyo Marakwet County. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

The ‘people power’ best describes the latest strategy by residents of Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County to tame the surge in cases of insecurity in the region

In a move which is widely seen to be following the strategy that says security begins with you, the locals have taken it upon themselves to assure themselves of their safety.

With the help of local chiefs and members of the Nyumba Kumi, the residents have been holding public barazas where they air out their security concerns and propose solutions to the authorities.

The initiative has seen cases of insecurity drop significantly with the County Government enforcement officers in conjunction with security agencies recently managing to seize 200 cartons of illicit alcohol and 100 rolls of bhang.

The Standard attended one of the public barazas at Koisungur area in Keiyo North where members of the provincial administration and county officials listened keenly as locals highlighted their security concerns.

Among other issues, members of the public complained about the mushrooming of shops selling miraa in the area, which they claimed were harbouring criminals as one of the latest security concerns for them.

“We have been forced to close our businesses early for fear of being robbed by the thugs who hide in thickets behind the market. Cases of defilement of young children are also on the rise. The government should crack the whip and restore sanity," said Grace Kibet, a resident.

Speaking during the meeting, Iten Municipal Manager Felix Kirongo lauded the residents’ initiative, promising that that Governor Wisley Rotich’s administration will support this.

“The residents’ move is commendable. The public barazas will be held in all the locations to get the locals’ views in a bid to look for a permanent solution to the insecurity menace,” said Kirongo.

“We want to take services closer to the people. The forums are a perfect opportunity to get insight on issues affecting wananchi at the grassroots, which will inform us on the appropriate action to take,” added the manager.

According to Kirongo, the barazas will culminate in another major meeting at Iten Central Business District (CBD) which will also involve businessmen and matatu owners later this month.

The official, however, decried the encroachment on public utilities, including access roads, which he said is to blame for the blockage of drainage and flooding in Iten town during heavy rains.

County Director in charge of alcoholic drinks and drug abuse David Kandie lauded residents for being vigilant on their security and cooperating with security agencies whenever they spot any suspicious activities in the region.

He warned bar operators operating without licenses and those flouting regulations that they will be closed down indefinitely.

The official disclosed that many bar owners have, however, complied with the regulations, with 305 approved alcoholic outlets in Iten town generating Sh7 million to the county this year alone.

“Days are numbered for those who are still playing cat and mouse games with us. We will leave no stone unturned until sanity is restored in this county. Those selling alcohol to minors will not be spared either,” warned Kandie.

The meeting brought together village elders, The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) representatives, county law enforcement officers, chiefs and members of the Nyumba Kumi.