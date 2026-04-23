Two Indian nationals die after falling into distilling tank

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Two foreigners who died in a water and beer distilling plant in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, have been identified as Indian nationals who had been hired by Mayers Company to repair their tanks.

The two were pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital in Longonot town where they had been rushed following the Tuesday night incident.

This came as the Indian Embassy in Kenya sought to be enjoined in the inquest of the deaths, with initial investigations pointing to suffocation.

During the incident, the two were found unconscious inside one of the tanks by other workers and rushed to the hospital only to emerge that they had died.

Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei said that the two were repairing one of the distillation tanks when they collapsed in unclear circumstances.

He added that the police were working closely with the Indian Embassy in unveiling the truth following the incident that paralyzed operations in the company.

A witness who declined to be named said that the two were found unconscious in the tank by other workers who raised the alert.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle operator was hit and killed by a speeding car near Kinungi center, Naivasha, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

According to James Kabono from the Naivasha Road Safety Association, the middle-aged man was driving off the highway when the car hit him before speeding off.

“We are deeply worried by the weekly accidents involving very young motorcycle operators along this highway and its time this was addressed,” he said.