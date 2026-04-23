Kericho man sparks reactions after calling fundraiser to buy donkey

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A man from Kapchanga Centre in Sigowet/Soin has drawn widespread attention after organizing a fundraiser to purchase a donkey.

Gilbert Kimutai, through his family and an organizing committee, invited friends, neighbours and well-wishers to contribute towards acquiring the animal, which he said would support his daily livelihood activities.

According to the invitation, the fundraiser was scheduled to take place at Kapchanga Centre, with organizers also providing a mobile money number for those unable to attend in person.

While some expressed surprise at the nature of the fundraiser, others defended Kimutai, noting that donkeys remain vital for transport, farming and small-scale business in rural communities.

In some parts of Kericho County, donkeys are commonly used to ferry water, firewood and farm produce, making them an important economic asset for households with limited resources.

The situation has since attracted the attention of Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech, who moved to support Kimutai after learning about his appeal.

Koech said he woke up to what he termed as a “genuine call for a boost to a hustle” and reached out to Kimutai to confirm the situation.

“I have talked to the comrade and it’s true he had a donkey owned by somebody else who equally had pressing needs and had to dispose his donkey,” said Koech.

The legislator announced he would step in to assist, saying he plans to purchase five donkeys and deliver them to Kimutai.

The development has sparked broader conversations about community support and the role of leaders in uplifting ordinary citizens striving to improve their economic well-being.